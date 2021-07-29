Verbal Review | PCMag





Before deciding on a writing app, you need to consider the writing process, what you are writing, and where you will publish it. Byword for Apple is a low-cost, non-distracting writing app that supports Markdown. It works pretty well for writers who produce short pieces and usually publish them online. However, Byword doesn’t have the tools to form long pieces, such as templates and libraries that allow you to view and rearrange chapters and scenes. You also need to improve the auto-save and local-save options. You don’t have to redo everything, even in short sentences.

Ulysses and Scrivener are editor’s choice winners for feature-length writers, but Final Draft is the best choice for screenwriters. Of these, Ulysses is the only one with an equivalent distraction view, but it is much more expensive than Buyword.

How much does Byword cost?

Byword is only available on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The Mac app costs $ 10.99 and the mobile version costs $ 5.99. There is no discount to buy both, so the total is around $ 17. These prices are one-time charges. You pay once and own the software forever.

However, using Byword incurs an additional charge for storage. The app uses iCloud to sync and back up your work by default, but you can choose another cloud storage service such as Dropbox. Text files don’t take up too much space, but your storage needs may depend on what else you store in your cloud storage account.

Byword is a distraction writing app that supports the Markdown language.

Comparison price

Byword is cheaper than competing apps. For example, iA Writer costs $ 29.99 for macOS apps and $ 29.99 for iPhone and iPad apps ($ 60 all-in for Apple users). iA Writer also has a Windows app ($ 29.99) and an Android app ($ 4.99 / year or $ 29.99 once). Write Room for macOS only costs only $ 9.99. The developers haven’t updated the app since 2012 and there’s no mobile version, but WriteRoom still works fine.

Ulysses is fairly expensive at $ 49.99 a year, but it has many features, especially for those who need to write long-form works and store and organize notes, references, and other relevant data. It also includes templates and advanced formats not found in Byword. Other apps with a wider feature set will also charge more. For example, Storyist and Scrivener sell for one-time costs of $ 59 and $ 49, respectively. Screenwriter apps tend to be even more costly. The final draft is $ 249, Script Studio is $ 199, and even the relatively low-cost alternative, FadeIn, is $ 79. All of these prices are one-time charges.

What is Markdown Language?

As a non-distracting writing app, Byword supports the Markdown language. This does not mean that Markdown is the only option for customizing text. You can choose a simplified format menu if you want.

However, markdown is a way to add formatting to text without using a menu. This keeps you productive and unobtrusive to the interface. Add bold, italic, heading formats, and other styles to your text by typing the code directly into the text. For example, to make a word bold in Byword, add two asterisks around it, such as * this *.

Markdown is not uniform across the apps in which it is used. For example, some apps are italicized by a single asterisk that surrounds the text. In other apps, a single asterisk adds bold. When you use Markdown in Byword, your app will show you what your exported and formatted text will look like on your screen. This will ensure that the text is coded correctly.

There are only a handful of codes to remember, so with a few cheat sheets (which Byword actually provides), you can easily learn markdown. If you really don’t want to learn Markdown, you can also apply a limited number of styles using the optional popover format menu. You can also use keyboard shortcuts to apply basic formatting such as Command + B to make the text bold.

Byword offers several different views that won’t distract you, such as this paragraph focus view.

getting started

When you first launch a document in Byword, the app suggests saving it to iCloud. Saving to iCloud or another cloud storage service allows you to sync writes across all Byword-licensed devices.

You can also tag files when you save them, even at the macOS level instead of in-app. That is, you can add standard macOS color-coded tags. Other apps allow you to create custom text-based tags directly within your app.

As you start writing, you’ll need to experiment with different views of Byword. Each view helps you focus on the text in different ways. For example, the paragraph view shows only the active paragraph text in maximum brightness. The line view shows only the active line at maximum brightness. Typewriter mode locks the focus in the center of the screen and scrolls up the completed line out of the way. There is also a full screen mode that takes over the entire screen with just the text and very wide margins. These modes are standard for this type of writing app.

In addition to customizing the view, you can change the theme to light or dark. The app also allows you to adjust the page width, typeface and text point size.

Viewing and restoring previous versions of files is easy with Byword, as long as you remember to keep them often.

Save, export, and publish

Byword keeps a history of documents and allows you to revert to a previous version. However, the copy is saved only if you close the document or save it manually. I wish I had an auto-save option.

I’ve specified a location to save the new file, but I can’t see the list of files from within Byword. Instead, you need to bring up a Finder window. This is a strange design choice and no other writing app will work this way.

Many writing apps, such as Scrivener, Ulysses, and Storyist, also provide library functionality. The library is where you drag and drop writes to organize them into different folders or sections. Another advantage of having a library is that you can quickly switch from one chapter or section to another without having to keep many windows open at once. When writing long sentences such as books, it is convenient to be able to freely rearrange the order of sections and chapters. Byword does not provide anything like this.

Byword also doesn’t include tools for creating stories, such as storyboards, character sheets, and outline tools. Again, long-form writers usually need these tools at their fingertips to organize and move their work forward.

Byword doesn’t have an option to track daily writes, but you can show or hide the number of words and characters in a single document at the bottom of the page. Other apps, such as Ulysses and Scrivener, that better meet the needs of feature-length writers, allow you to set and track goals and monitor your writing progress over time.

If you don’t know how to use the Markdown language, you can display the popover formatting menu and apply styles in Byword.

Short form writing

Byword isn’t ideal for long-form writing, but it’s much better at supporting short parts, especially those that you plan to publish online. You can configure your app to export files directly to Blogger, Evernote, Medium, Tumblr, and WordPress. The app also supports several export formats such as HTML, LaTeX (commonly used in scholarly publishing), PDF, RTF and Word.

Byword, like many other writing apps, doesn’t come with templates. Templates are usually useful for formatting certain types of text, such as screenplays and novels. If you have never written a novel and submitted it to a publisher, you may not know all the preambles that are usually included. This is just one of the scenarios that the template can guide. Both Scrivener and Storyist have a good array of templates.

The Byword test didn’t cause any major issues, but if you look at the Byword support page, most of the technical issues are resolved using the macOS terminal. The instructions are clear enough, but people with no particular technical knowledge are not happy with launching a terminal and using code to solve the problem.

Suitable for publishing short films

Byword is comparable to iA Writer and Write Room in that it’s all a lightweight, non-distracting writing app. However, iA Writer has more features than other writers. Byword’s strength is that it can be exported and published directly to Blogger, Evernote, Medium, Tumblr and WordPress. It’s a good option for budget-conscious writers who create reasonably short pieces for the web. That said, I would like to add library tools and templates to Byword and further improve the save options.

Writers who need libraries, templates, goal tracking capabilities, and the ability to create references will need to pay more for apps that better suit their needs. Final Draft, Scrivener, and Ulysses are editor’s choices. Final Draft is the industry standard for screenplays, Scrivener’s interface is closer to the word processing apps that are part of the Office suite, and Ulysses offers a less distracting experience.

Strong Points

A distraction-free writing app that supports the Markdown language

You can publish directly to popular websites

Inexpensive one-time cost

Disadvantages

Not useful for long format writes

No libraries or tools for reference

No template

Insufficient auto-save and local-save options

Requires macOS terminal to solve common technical problems

See more bottom line

Byword, a cheap writing app for Mac OS and Apple mobile devices, publishes your work directly to Medium, WordPress, and other platforms. However, it is not ideal for long writers.

