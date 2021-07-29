Fortnite’s new “superstar” virtual music tour kicks off next week – TechCrunch





Epic Games is making fun of the biggest in-game event since Travis Scott psychedelicly trampled Fortnite’s virtual meadows.

The mysterious new event, which Fortnite maker Epic calls a “lift tour,” begins on Friday, August 6th and continues until Sunday, August 8th. With Teaser’s announcement, Epic encourages players to “go on a magical musical journey.” A new reality where Fortnite and record-breaking superstars collide. “

In-game events built for the Mystery Show series will run from July 29th to August 8th, so players can jump on Fortnite and check out new lift tour-themed quests and rewards today. increase. The cotton candy-colored event will offer a custom loading screen and fluffy Hello Kitty emoji, among other digital prizes.

The lift tour is not a one-time event. Similar to Travis Scott’s event, Fortnite will host five different showtime over three days to make it easier for players to catch. Epic says there are details to share on Monday, August 2nd, so Fortnite players will have to wait for hints and official announcements about who is playing.

So who is playing? So far, all signs point to Ariana Grande. Leaker has said a lot for more than a week, and documents revealed through Epic’s court battle with Apple also include detailed plans for in-game events with both Grande and Lady Gaga.

At Forbes, Paul Tassi also linked how recent leaks point to Grande, including the visual theme of the music video and a reference to the pet pig Piggy Smalls.

Epic calls the latest virtual event a tour, so if she’s really a mysterious superstar, it suggests that Grande isn’t alone. Epic clearly had plans for Gaga to appear at the December 2020 concert, so Lady Gaga’s appearance may also be included on the card. Kanye West will also release his latest album on August 6, but given his myriad recent controversies, it seems unlikely that Epic will be willing to partner with West. And West’s latest album, Donda, was originally scheduled for another day before it was late.

Whoever will know more on Monday. Whether you’re a grande fan or a regular gamer, Fortnite’s in-game concerts are one of the most creative and visually exciting virtual events to date.

Everyone needs to go through the Metaverse with their friends while the skyscraper-sized virtual wrapper shoots neon lightning at least once.

