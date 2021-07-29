Where to find them in season 7





Fortnite Season 7 will continue to move towards the 8th week. That is, there are fresh crops of alien artifacts found on the Battle Royale map.

This nonsense guide reveals all five updated locations you need to know so that you can start customizing your Kymera skin as soon as possible.

Fortnite Week8 Alien Artif Location

Alien Artif Location 1: The first Alien Artif is outside the dockside dish northwest of Retail Row.

The first alien artifact is under the heliport on the dockside dish.Epic Games

Head down the stairs near the heliport and find the first Alien Artifact Canister, as shown on the map above.

Look under the structure and find the location of the alien artifacts here.Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 2: The second Alien Artif is on this trail southeast of Misty Meadows.

The second location is under a wooden bridge southeast of MistyMeadows.Epic Games.

You come across a wooden bridge, and alien artifacts are in the truss of the bridge.

There are artifacts in this wooden truss. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 3: The third alien artifact is located in the Scenic Spot infected area west of the orchard.

The third alien artifact is floating in the air near the oversight of ScenicSpot.Epic Games.

Within the purple area, go to this stunning scenic section. The artifacts are floating in front of you, so make sure you have a mat to get there.

You’ll find artifacts overlooking this hill.Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 4: Next, go to this infected area west of Bonnie Barb. This isn’t particularly difficult, it just sits in the center of the spot.

The fourth artifact is in this infected area between Bonnie Burbs and Believer Beach. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 5: The last alien artifact I found in Week 8 is in Hydro 16, a small building southwest of Lazy Lake.

The location of the 5th and last alien artifacts of the 8th week is above Hydro16.Epic Games

Land on the building between the two sloping roofs and hit the area with a pickaxe.

An alien artifact canister floats in this central room.Epic Games

When you come to this room in the center of the building, you’ll see artifacts floating nearby. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s 8th week alien artifacts. As always, each alien artifact canister contains 4 artifacts, so there should be a total of 20.

Locations of other alien artifacts

Want to find more alien artifacts besides those listed in this guide? There is a guide to most of the alien artifacts released throughout Season 7. Follow the map. You can customize the chimera like crazy.

Fortnite Week8 Epic Quest

The Thursday update not only adds new alien artifacts to the game, but also introduces a new group of epic quests for players to complete to level up their Season 7 Battle Pass. Here is a complete list of quests for those who haven’t seen it yet.

Use shielded potions in a single match (4) Gather building resources (750) Visit coral coves, base camp golf, and discreet huts (3) Build structures (25) Bounty from bounty board Complete (3) Ignite an enemy player or enemy player structure (15) Emote in front of the Believers Beach or Lazy Lake camera (1)

