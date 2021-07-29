Deaths Door Review: A More Generous Kind of Hard Games





A brief screenshot of Deaths Door evokes the influence of Dark Souls without knowing the follow-up of former top-down boss killer Titan Souls’ Acid Nerves. Deaths Door instantly captures the darkness of FromSoftware, but it’s a far more forgiving experience than its inspiration.

If the Soulsborne game builds a wall that looks impossible to break from the beginning, Deaths Door carefully increases its difficulty to create a fair and complete experience. It’s still a challenge, but Deaths Door reduces your chances of hitting an impassable wall by slowly pushing your boundaries.

What is Death Door? Crow stares at one of the first bosses in the game Image: Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Deaths Door is a 3D top-down action game. You play as a crow, but everyone calls you a reaper. It is your job to travel from the bureaucratic afterlife, take the lives of three powerful souls, and use them to open the famous sealed doors.

The game plays like one of the top-down Zelda titles. You sprint the world, take out the bad guys, and dive into dungeons to solve some puzzles. In dungeons, you may be able to unlock new weapons and spells, enter new areas, unlock new secrets, and create new shortcuts. The Overworld is divided into areas, and you can move on to the next and the next by defeating the bosses in each area.

The structure is similar to Zelda, but the tones are reminiscent of FromSoftware games. There is a melancholy to the door of death that comes from a clash between fascinating NPCs, the dark world, and your role as a harbinger of death. Mechanically, Deaths Door is about weapons, stat gain, evasion, and boss pattern monitoring. Collecting souls (the real name in Deaths Door) can upgrade the strength and magical abilities of crows. Find new weapons that change attack speed, damage, range and more. And, of course, you will die. FromSoftwares A toned-down version of an RPG trapping, but it’s there.

Except that death is never punished by Deaths Door. It’s just a way for you to learn and improve.

The slow-failing game’s top-down perspective provides a great view of all sorts of areas Image: Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Difficult games want you to succeed. Some are more sadistic than others.

Deathdoor begins as a relatively friendly chat. The early enemies you encounter have simple attacks and you only face a few at a time. The first boss has a comically long windup animation. They exist to teach you unique ideas, like the fact that you can be killed if you greedily finish the combo.

As soon as you die, you teleport back to a nearby door. The door acts as a portal to the world of game hubs. After death, you retain both your knowledge of the battle and the souls you have gathered along the way. There is no corpse running in Death Door.

Instead, it is difficult to return to your boss in perfect health. Deaths Door has a pip-based health bar. That is, every attack removes one pip on the bar. It’s both a blessing and a curse. There is no attack that can keep you fighting on your chin, but you can’t shoot you in one shot.

Healing is where Deathdoor punishes you for teaching lessons. Do not carry healing flasks or potions with you. Instead, you can plant seeds in pots scattered around the world. These species are collectable and have a finite amount (although it was never a problem as I had so much to the end). Seeds can grow into plants and fully recover. After that, the plant should be a little dormant and then restored the next time it dies. But if you can’t heal until you find the plant, every attack on you makes the road more dangerous.

This journey back to the boss is stressful and selfish blows can bring you serious disadvantages, but it also gives you the opportunity to practice the skills you need to fight. If you die on your last boss attempt because you couldn’t dodge the boss, Deaths Door wants you to practice dodging on your way home.

Each boss is more difficult than the last boss, but only a little. In my own playthrough, I almost died in the second dungeon, died a few times in the third, and hit my head in the last two, from not hitting the boss in the first dungeon.

The Dark Souls game puts a big barrier in front of you. Test your overall skills before proceeding to the rest of the game. You need to learn, but FromSoftware leaves the lesson plan to you by providing a seemingly insurmountable boss who learns to overcome in the end by learning attack patterns or overleveling. Deaths Door provides more guided ramps and assists the player by placing a hurdle slightly higher than the last hurdle in front. It wants you to finally look back and push you to be amazed at how small the first boss looked compared.

For Dark Souls veterans, Deaths Door offers a stress-free, yet moody new world journey and familiar gameplay from a new top-down perspective. But for players who have never played such a game, Deaths Door will gradually lead you to the deep end.

Deaths Door is available for Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game was reviewed on Xbox using a copy of the game purchased by the reviewer. Vox Media has an affiliate partnership. These do not affect your edited content, but Vox Media may earn commissions on products purchased through affiliate links. Additional information on polygon ethics policies can be found here.

