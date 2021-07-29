Fortnite: A place to interact with lift tour posters





One of Fortnite’s Rift Tour challenges tells players to interact with the Rift Tour poster. This guide details where to find them.

Fortnite’s Rift Tour live event is still a week away, but there are some Rift Tour challenges that players can tackle right now. One of those new challenges is focused on interacting with the lift tour poster, which in fact rewards upon completion. For fans who may have trouble tracking Rift Tour posters on Fortnite, this guide details several different places where they can be found.

To get it right, there are actually quite a few lift tour posters scattered throughout the Fortnite map. Players working on this task can choose to visit Berry Bar Beach, Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows, Retail Row, or Risky Reel. In fact, all of these places have several sets of posters, and fans only need to perform one interaction to complete the challenge. To make the process as easy as possible, here’s a video showing the location of some specific posters.

However, players should certainly not be careful about using these accurate posters to end this lift tour challenge at Fortnite. As long as the fans pay a little attention to the walls and fences in the places mentioned above, finding one or two lift tour posters should be pretty good. When the player finally finds the poster, he must approach the poster and press and manipulate the input displayed on the screen to complete the challenge.

The real prize for what Fortnitefans can earn by completing the “Dialogue with the Rift Tour Poster” challenge is the Lift Star Peace Spray. This allows players to basically put the lift tour poster anywhere they like, but the spray looks a bit different from the poster used for the challenge. Still, players who are excited about upcoming live events may be happy to get this spray. In fact, procurement is very easy.

Sure, this isn’t just the lift tour-related rewards players can currently earn. Other lift tour challenges also reward fans for their efforts. More specifically, the “Use Alien Hologram Pad on Party UFO” challenge grants Cloudy Kitty Emoticon, and the “Save Date on Lift Tour Tab to Play Match” challenge is a cosmic hug. Provides a loading screen for. Both of these additional tasks are very easy to complete, but fans shouldn’t postpone them for a long time.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

William Parks is the editor of GameRant with a background in visual arts.

