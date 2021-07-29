How to find out if someone is using The Tinder and if they are actively using it





I once melted down because I saw someone I was watching (read: went on 5 dates but not exclusive) was “active 2 days ago” in his The Tinder profile This is back in 2014, and since the app changed its functionality. I was destroyed because he was inactive for the three weeks we were hanging out. Not only was I unfamiliar with online dating, but I asked for what I wanted and dealt with my feelings. If you’re in the early middle stages of a relationship, you want to know if someone is joining Tinder, log on, make sure they’re not active, and see who they’re chatting with. You might think that. The top does not swipe left or right at the same time.

In addition to making sure you don’t waste your time with the person you’re talking to, or in addition to swiping right on an inactive profile, you’re in a committed long-term relationship You may be curious about how to find someone on Tinder because you have some, suspect your partner is lost. A friend of mine recently saw a dating app appear on the screen of her 7 year old boyfriend when he accidentally swiped “Recently Deleted Apps”.

Best way to see if anyone is in Tinder, whether you invested in this topic because you don’t want to swipe right on your ghost profile or because you can’t ask your partner what’s going on Here are the shots:

TheTinders Use the recently active Feature Shutterstock

Sorry for being such a downer, but the truth is that Tinder doesn’t tell you exactly when the profile was last active. This is probably for yourself. Does that annoying feature I mentioned of Tinder go back to 2014, when it told me exactly when the match was last activated? It’s a long time ago. I promise you that if I couldn’t “check” someone who was already out on a real date, I wouldn’t have been overly delusional. Without this paranoia, I would have been a more normal open date. Currently, except in one case, there is no way to sneak into the app and know exactly when someone was last.

Tinder has a green dot feature that indicates that the user has recently been activated by swiping, chatting, or updating their profile in the app. Give it a name for the last 24 hours. If you pay for Tinder Gold and Platinum, you’ll have access to this feature to see who has the green dot on the LikesYou grid.

If you don’t subscribe to the paid option, you’ll see a green dot, but the photos in the Likes grid will be blurry.The green dot is unreliable, but if the user wants to keep it, in the app settings[最近アクティブ]You have the option to turn off the status [an] According to the crater, the mysterious air.

Premium subscription payments also provide access to the Tinders control, which displays curation options in the settings.Therefore, if you want to avoid wasting time by swiping an inactive profile, you can use the section of controls that appears.[最近アクティブ]Can be changed to. The algorithm then prioritizes displaying profiles of people who have recently used the app or are currently using Tinder.

Other than that, it’s not possible to tell exactly when and when someone you know has recently used the app, but you may still be able to get information.

If you see them in The Tinder, they are at least somewhat active

Other than the last 24 hours, I don’t know when someone was last active, but checking that person’s profile in the app is a pretty good sign that the profile is in use.

Canadian user @trinniiitty’s TikTok is currently being played over 2.5 million times and was spread by word of mouth in 2020 after posting a PSA. Tinder claims to show only users who have used the app in the last 7 days. I’ve confirmed that Tinder only circulates active profiles, but for now I can only guess because it wasn’t completely transparent about what the algorithm’s time frame to be “active” really is. .. Simply put, when you see a person appearing in your Tinders profile deck, it’s likely that they’re actively using the app.

So if you or your friends see a guy or girl you’re out or fully committed to in the app, it might be time to chat a bit. And if they swear it’s just an old profile, know that direct evidence from TheTinderHQ is piled up against them. And when it comes to talking about cheating, keep in mind that having a screenshot doesn’t hurt.

“But if you ask them, know they’re more likely to lie unless you catch them in the red. Still, they can lie, Trina Recky, farewell coach. And the host of the Farewell Boost Podcast told Elite Daily earlier. Don’t expect a liar to tell you the truth.

Check to see if they have updated their TheTinderProfileShutterstock

If you or your friends really want to make sure that the profiles they see on Tinder are being actively used, the last option is to go into a full-fledged, old-fashioned social media stalker survey mode.

To see if someone has been using the app recently, first look at the photo in your profile to see if it has changed since the last time you saw it or when you recently took it. Indeed, you can cross-reference with their other social media.

Another method you can employ is to check the distances that appear on their profile from time to time. Unless you change the location in your settings, if the distance displayed in your profile changes, it means they recently used Tinder from another location.

Doing any of these can definitely feel like a very creepy move, but if you need to know, you need to know. However, it is important to note that a confirmed profile update does not necessarily indicate that the person has ever been actively looking for someone else.

If you * find * them in The Tinder, here’s a way to grow it

If you’re using these tips to avoid wasting time with inactive and ghosted profiles, keep these in mind and leave now and open Tinder and wish you good luck. .. On the other hand, if you’re worried that the viewer (whether exclusive or not) is using the app while you’re involved, you’re actually talking about the app. You need to start it.

The main problem here is that you don’t trust your partner. If you’re thinking of going all out to The Tinder Stalkers, you should also consider asking them pointlessly if they’re cheating. It’s not fun to stay in a relationship that is always worried about being betrayed.

It may be hard to hear the truth, but you’re rather a qualified mental health counselor, and the founder of Healing with Wisdom Kerri-Anne Brown told Elite Daily earlier. If you decide to maintain and rebuild your relationship with your partner, knowing can enable repair and growth. Even if you decide to get things done, you will probably feel empowered to make the decisions that you feel are best for you and not in the dark.

Rather than looking for clues through the rabbit hole, which is the internet where I once confused someone’s Venmo bill with my new girlfriend’s (not proud) aunt, even if you’re not in a real relationship yet Just admit what you want, more from the person you’re dating than you’re currently getting.

In any case, you deserve to know what the intentions of others are. Knowing the truth now will be much less painful than if you wait it for another 6 months (a month that is inevitably full of research and delusions). Believe me, I’m talking from experience.

Expert:

Trina Leckie, Farewell Coach, Farewell bOOST Podcast Host

Kerri-Anne Brown, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of Healing with Wisdom

This article was originally published on 08.29.17

