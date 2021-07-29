CoD: Black Ops Cold War July 29th Patch Note Details Zombie Improvements and New Playlists





A weekly playlist review arrived today at Black Ops Cold War, and the July 29 patch notes include some minor zombie improvements. Players can also expect new Gun Fight tournaments and Double Weapon XP.

New playlist

Collateral Combined Arms 24/7 is back in Black Ops Cold War with a combination of 12v12 Combined Arms modes. And the 3v3 Gun Fight Sniper replaced only the 2v2 Gun Fight Blueprint. Sat-Link has been added to the Multi-Team Moshpit playlist for fans of large Fireteam mode.

Gun Fight Tournament

The new Gun Fight tournament begins today with new exclusive in-game rewards. You can unlock previously missed tournament prizes. You must play the tournament bracket multiple times to win to unlock the additional rewards.

Black Ops Cold War-Trailers such as “Mauer de Atoten” | Season 4 Reloaded

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

Sorry, this content is inaccessible.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

input

zombie

Today’s patch notes discuss mode stability fixes and gameplay improvements. This includes certain fixes such as the main Easter egg quest issue in Mauer der Toten, the unresponsive mimic in Firebase Z, and various stability issues.

Double Weapon XP

Double Weapon XP will be active in both Black Ops Cold War and War Zone from July 30th to August 2nd.

Below is the entire Black Ops Cold War July 29 patch note shared by Treyarch. And in case you miss it, Treyarch tweeted Call of Duty’s latest season 5 teaser trailer.

ZOMBIESMauer der TotenMainQuest Addressed an issue that prevented quest items from dropping when a megaton was killed by a ghost train. Klaus recharges after using melee attacks on zombies while completing quest steps. Addressed an issue where Klaus would become unresponsive until the issue that caused Klaus to deploy in a shorter period of time than expected after previously activating a side quest during deployment. Enemy Classney Soldat moves players between buildings. Addressed a rare issue that stopped chasing FirebaseZEnemies Addressed a rare issue that caused mimics Onslaught (PlayStation) Addressed an issue that often caused enemies to stop spawning during onslaught acceleration matches. Stability Fixed rare stability issues associated with Klaus, RAI-K 84, and the “Mauer de Atoten” main quest. Apply the blueprint. Loss of functionality when using the Blueprint Apply feature in combination with ziplines.UIAdded. Featured Playlists Mauerder TotenOutbreakFirebase ZDie MaschineDead Ops Arcade: First PersonDead Ops ArcadeOnslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Accelerated (PlayStation) Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslaught Rush (PlayStation) MULTIPLAYERModesAdded Sat-Team Mospit Playlist.Featured Playlist Gun Fight Tournament [NEW]Fixed a rare crash when reaching the MoshpitCranked MoshpitPartyGamesMulti-TeamCAMPAIGNStability checkpoint.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/cod-black-ops-cold-wars-july-29-patch-notes-detail-zombies-improvements-and-new-playlists/1100-6494578/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos