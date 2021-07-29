7 games from Annapurnas showcase you should know





Stray remains adorable. GIF: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher of reputed sleeper hits such as Sayonara Wild Hearts and Maquette, hosted its first showcase today. Historically, Indie Darling’s giant supplier has hooked its wagons on things like Nintendo, Sony, and other companies of its size, and its game with a lively presser set up by a much larger company. I have been showing off. Today’s event shows the changes in the ocean. What fell here?

Artful Escape is a sci-fi music-inspired platformer

Don’t expect Laori, Celeste, or any other similar precision platform here. Artful Escape is story-focused and boasts Hollywood star power: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Jason Schwartzmann (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Carl Configure the Weathers (Arrested Development) ensemble cast. It will be available on Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on September 9th.

I took a closer look at neon white

It’s no exaggeration to say that Donut County is probably one of the healthiest hits of the last decade, so it’s a bit of a studio sophomore effort to be a first-person shooter about killing the devil in the afterlife. I was shocked. First unveiled at Nintendo Direct in February, Neon White sent Kotakus Slack on a whim about how cool it is … let’s all understand what the game really is. Before. Game director Ben Esposito unveiled a gameplay trailer at today’s showcase. Earlier this week, Kotaku caught up with him on Zoom to learn more about how this mysterious-looking game works.

It’s not a roguelike game, but some of these elements were initially included in the early stages of development. Once we started removing randomness, the game really found that personality, Esposito said. Levels last from 10 seconds to 2 minutes everywhere. According to Esposito, there are about 100 levels, all designed with playability in mind, depending on your abilities.

Neon White appeared on Switch and PC at some point in winter, with a specific date undecided.

Memoir Blue will definitely make you cry

Developer Cloisters Interactive charges A Memoir Blue as an interactive poem. Given the sad, slow trailer music and subject matter (about love between mother and daughter), yeah, I think this should come with a free tissue box. There is currently no release date, but once released, it will be released on all platforms and will be part of the GamePass library.

Storyteller is a puzzle game about creating stories

As the name implies, storytellers need to tell a story that is done by placing pieces that represent characters and plot points on the panel. Let’s say you are entrusted with writing a tragedy. For example, arranging a character or event that ends with a kiss from Albert and Renora will fail. But if you put one of those people under the tombstone, you can move on. A neat concept. The release date has not yet been announced, but it will be available on Switch and PC.

Solar ash will be released in October this year

Solar Ash, the team’s next game behind Hyper Light Drifter, will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via the Epic Game Store) on October 26th. SolarAsh has been blocked for some time, but has recently gained attention following the flashy show at last year’s Sonys PS5 public event. Creative director Alx Preston told Kotaku in this week’s Zoom call that Solar Ash is still challenging, but not as cruel as HyperLight.

I don’t think it will be an easy game. Preston says he’s still asking a lot of players. [But] Sure, it’s about sensations and sights, not about this challenge.

Skin Deep is a wacky immersive shim

Talking cat. Teleportation gun. space pirate. Skin Deep is a sci-fi immersive shim that pulls out all the stops and telegrams their apparent height. Skin Deep will appear on PC at an unspecified future date.

I’m at a loss! !! !! !! !!

Stray casts you like a cat with your robot friends and frees you in the bombed future city occupied by emotional synthesizers. Last year’s first look gave the impression that Stray would be a meditative exploration game with some putative platform elements. Today’s gameplay trailers have shown just as much, but they have elaborated on how to fight and how cats clearly fight in-game. Strays are shaped to be much more than expected by outside observers. Nothing has been said about the specific release date yet.

Screenshot: Annapurna Interactive

Outer Wilds will be extended

Kotaku’s favorite Outer Wilds are expanding. It’s called the Echoes of the Eye and will be released on September 28th. Developer Mobius Digital published the news here, not surprisingly, with a one-minute trailer that basically goes through nothing.

Several Annapurna games are coming to the new platform

The next game has been successful on other platforms, but soon a new audience will emerge.

The first-person puzzle game I Am Dead, previously available on Switch and PC, will be available on PlayStation and Xbox on August 9th. The wreckage of Edith Finch, which will appear on the Apple App Store on August 16th. Pathless is already available on your PC. It’s an epic game store, but I’m heading to Steam on November 16th. Some people go to the game pass.

Both the puzzle game Gorogoa and the interactive thriller Telling Lies will join the Game Pass library in the future. There is no date other than coming soon.

Beyond the game

Throughout the event, Annapurna Interactive did what all indie sensibilities did. Perform a simple documentary with scattered landscape B-rolls, all set to elegantly connect music. Today, Annapurna used this device to introduce a new partnership with a venerable developer. However, the publisher did not reveal many difficult details about the game in the pipeline.

First, the people behind Falcon Age, Outerloop Games, are creating a new game that seems to feature skateboarding. Toronto-based solo developer Jessica Mack is working on a music game. The creative lead behind The Stanley Parable (Davey Wreden) and Gone Home (Karla Zimonja) has set up a new studio called Ivy Road, but hasn’t shared any details about what’s happening. And No Code, a team that made great observations in the 2019s, is working on a full-fledged horror game.

And that’s it! Personally, I hit the mark (me) with Bullseye today because it’s a sucker for a particular brand of Annapurnas off-center game. Moreover, I never refuse to watch Stray, a game that looks like it was created in the lab to surprise me.

