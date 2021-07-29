Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Review: Power Review Review on the Go





Over the past few years, Apple has extended battery life with the release of the Smart Battery Case, following the new iPhone model. Cases with built-in batteries are usually forgotten when attached to a cell phone, but as with the overall size of the cell phone, the cost is significantly increased.

The appeal and marketing of using Apple’s battery cases is that they often have some built-in features beyond what a third-party case can do. For example, the Battery widget shows the charge level of your iPhone’s battery and case. Or, as with the iPhone 11 smart battery case, there’s an additional button that can trigger your iPhone’s camera to start taking pictures quickly and easily.

Almost a year after the iPhone 12 was announced, Apple introduced a new battery product that will help power the phone throughout the long days of work and travel. Instead of a case, Apple has released a battery pack that attaches to the back of all iPhone 12 models using the new MagSafe feature. This means that the battery is magnetically mounted on the back of the case to charge the phone wirelessly.

price? $ 99. This is a price that has received some criticism, mainly because Anker, Hyper, Mophie and others have all released similar battery packs with high capacities for less than $ 50.

So you have to ask: Is Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Worth the Price? After more than a week of testing, there is an answer. In summary: Well, it depends on the situation.

MagSafe battery packs are arranged from left to right, from smallest to largest.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: Design

Looking at the photos of the MagSafe battery pack on Apple’s website, I got the impression that the smart battery case was covered with the same rubber-like material that was used. When I received the review sample from Apple, I was a little disappointed that it actually had a plastic shell. I’m convinced that the material changes are related to how the battery pack handles the heat, which is a by-product of wireless charging. However, the part that comes in contact with the mobile phone is a soft rubber material that prevents scratches.

Top ZDNET Review

Another mild disappointment is that the pack is limited to one color (white). Sure, it’s plastic, so it’s less likely to absorb as much dirt and dirt as other materials, but the space gray or black option would have been nice as well. In terms of its value, it didn’t take long for Nomad to announce the leather cover for the battery pack, which will be available in November.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

The pack is relatively small. I lined it up with four similar products, and it was the second smallest battery pack, only the Oisle Ultra Thin MagSafe PowerBank.

On the magnetic side of the pack, there is a circle with a small line just below it. The ring will tell you where the magnet is in the pack, and the line will tell you in which direction the bottom of the pack is. It has a design similar to that used in Apple’s own MagSafe case (by the way, the pack is compatible with the MagSafe case and charges your iPhone through the case).

At the bottom of the pack is a Lightning port and a small indicator light. That’s it, except for the Apple logo on the outward side of the pack. It’s a very minimal design, if not basic.

Screenshot with Jason Cipriani / ZDNet Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: Charging

The design doesn’t make much sense unless the battery pack does the main job of charging the iPhone 12. This is also part of the hesitation from people on the market for battery packs for the iPhone 12. A fine print of the battery pack states that it has a capacity of 1,460mAh or 11.13Wh. Looking at these numbers, the battery capacity of both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is 2,815mAh or 10.78Wh.

Anker, Mophie, and Hyper all offer MagSafe-compatible battery packs for less than $ 50, with a charge of 5,000mAh and about 18Wh.

In other words, the hesitation surrounding Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack lies in the amount of charge it can provide to the iPhone 12 due to its low capacity.

In my tests, the iPhone 12 was completely drained until it was turned off, I plugged in the MagSafe battery pack and charged it until the pack’s battery was dead. The iPhone 12 battery is up to 60% charged.

The reason MagSafe battery packs don’t charge iPhones 12-100% despite their large capacity (when looking at total watt hours) is that wireless charging is so inefficient. Also, whether you’re charging wirelessly or using a cable, your capacity transfer rate won’t reach 100%.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: Built-in Features

Of course, high-capacity third-party battery packs offer longer charging, but give up some of the features Apple has built into iOS for battery packs.

When you connect the pack to the back of your iPhone, you’ll see a flashy animation showing your phone and the charge level of the pack, but when you add the battery widget to your home screen or today’s view, it’s connected. Whenever the charge level of the pack. In addition to integrating with the battery widget, the iPhone will recognize that the pack is connected and will extend the iPhone’s battery status by limiting it to 90% charge. If you want to charge to 100%, you can use the low power mode icon in the control center to bypass the battery optimization.

Charging the battery pack itself can be done in several different ways. One of them is a completely new iPhone feature that has just been rumored and hasn’t been used yet.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

Of course, when you plug the Lightning cable into the battery pack, it charges just like an iPhone. Normally, the wireless charging rate of the battery pack when connected to the iPhone is 5W. However, when you connect the pack to a 20W wall charger, it acts as a wireless charging pad, charging your phone with a full 15W charge. With that setting, the iPhone will be charged first and then the pack will finish charging.

If you want to charge both the pack and the iPhone at the same time, you need to put the pack on the iPhone, connect the Lightning cable to the iPhone, and connect the other end of the cable to an AC adapter of 20W or more. In that scenario, the iPhone uses reverse wireless charging to charge the battery pack at the same time as charging the phone itself.

It’s interesting, isn’t it? As mentioned earlier, we’ve heard rumors and leaks that Apple, like Samsung’s Galaxy phones and the latest Google Pixel, is working on reverse wireless charging of the iPhone. This feature turns your smartphone into a makeshift Qi charging pad, wrapping up Qi-compatible devices such as earphones and smartwatches.

However, at this time, Apple limits this feature to charging battery packs only. It’s hard to imagine that this isn’t any functional test, and you’ll soon see Apple extend reverse wireless charging to other devices like AirPods and perhaps the Apple Watch.

It’s unclear if such features will be limited to the next iPhone model, or if they can be enabled via software updates in the same way that iOS 14.7 added support for the MagSafe battery pack.

For actual use, I found the battery pack very useful. Instead of always attaching the bulky case to your smartphone, you can put on the pack when you need it and remove it when you don’t need it. It did a good job of preventing my iPhone from dying by the end of the day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: Revenue

The $ 99 MagSafe battery pack is more expensive than competing products, but it comes with features that third-party accessory makers can’t implement. For some, features such as checking the charge level of the pack, reverse wireless charging, and ease of use are worth the extra charge.

For those who buy price tags, it’s worth considering an equivalent battery pack from Anker or Mophie.

