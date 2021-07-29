Are you trying to quit your job?





The Amazon Kindle is a great invention. The latest version of its top flight Kindle Oasis is truly spectacular.

No, no, of course, you can’t compete with books because of its gorgeous feel, pristine ink, and its stunning tactile quality. Not to mention the lack of battery needs.

However, e-readers are compact, lightweight (regardless of the number of books installed), a search engine that outperforms most book indexes, and the ability to download new books wherever you are without rising from the sun. There are many other benefits, such as. Beach bed, you are lazy.

However, its last great feature may stop on some Kindles in the coming months starting in December of this year. That’s what Amazon describes as some previous model, and that’s not the reason for fairness to the company.

Many Kindle internet connections not only use Wi-Fi, but also 2G ​​and 3G cellular connections, which some mobile network operators are phasing out.

This means that many Kindles will only be able to connect to wifi as soon as they are phased out. This is a shame, as buying a Kindle with a cellular connection has always attracted a premium price. Again, it’s not Amazon that shuts down the network.

But there’s worse news for owners of first- and second-generation Kindles and big-screen Kindle DXs. They just came online to download new books via a cellular connection, so they can’t connect wirelessly at all.

Amazon points out that the titles you have already purchased and downloaded are still there, but these devices can no longer connect to the internet. Limit. And while that’s not exactly the same as the device going down, some owners may find it not too far away.

Well, the first Kindle was launched in 2007, so it has about 14 years of cellular connectivity and it’s pretty impressive.

According to Amazon’s support page, other affected Kindles are Kindle Keyboard 3rd Generation, Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation) / (6th Generation) / (7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th generation). ) And Kindle Oasis (8th generation).

These are readers with cellular connections but no 4G connections, and when a signal is sent they become Wi-Fi only devices.

Then what should I do? Now, there are trade-in programs available. But in addition, Amazon sent an email to some of its US customers on Wednesday, according to The Verge, which states that the connection change will begin at the end of 2021.

And in this email, Amazon sent these customers a promo code that is valid for the next few weeks. Get $ 50 off your new Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis, plus $ 15 on eBook credits. If you have an older Kindle, the deals seem to be even better. For example, the most loyal customers, those with the first generation Kindle, can get the latest top flight oasis and covers for free. It’s pretty cool (but honestly, if you’ve been using that Kindle for a long time, it’s really worth the upgrade). Here’s what the company told The Verge:

For Kindle (1st Generation) customers, Amazon offers free Kindle Oasis (10th Generation) devices and covers.

Customers with Kindle (1st and 2nd generation), Kindle DX (2nd generation), and Kindle keyboard (3rd generation) will get $ 70 off the new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus eBook credits. It will be $ 25.

Customers with Kindle Touch (4th generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th, 6th, and 7th generation), Kindle Voyage (7th generation), and Kindle Oasis (8th generation) will find the new Kindle Paperwhite. Or get $ 50 off your Kindle Oasis. $ 15 for ebook credit.

In the long run, it can make people feel like choosing a Wi-Fi version instead of paying extra for a cellular connection. That said, if a Kindle connected to the latest mobile phone offers it for the 14 years that the original Kindle has, it seems like a good deal.

