4 New Semester Smartphone Choices to Keep in touch with your child





Parents faced the challenge of returning to school or returning to an individual. It provides a way to reach teens without opening the door to the temptation of screen time associated with smartphone methods.

Due to the growing delegation of child psychologists and other professionals, parents are encouraged to “wait until 8th grade” (such as 2nd grade) to provide children with unlimited internet connectivity devices. increase. “At the development stage [kids] “We’re prematurely providing distracting adult tools because we’re struggling with concentration, impulse regulation, and identity,” says Melanie Hempe, founder of ScreenStrong, who advocates reducing screen time for children. Says. Mr. says.

Some parents use software such as Bark and Qustodio to put restrictions on their children’s smartphones. Others buy “basic features” phones (also known as “dumb phones” or foldable phones) for children. However, these days, foldable phones usually have access to the Internet, so it’s a good idea to choose a device that gives you more control. Here are four favorites: parents, professionals, and children.

F. Martin Ramin / Wall Street Journal

NS Lightphone II Children do not have access to the internet or social media, but they can make phone calls and text messages (including group chats) and access simple tools such as alarms, calculators and music on the AT & T network. Podcast player. can. .. The sleek black and white design looks like an adult enough to calm a junior high school student aged 13-30. However, this device is more expensive than other picks and currently does not offer GPS tracking and will not ship. Until autumn. Plans from $ 30 / month in addition to $ 299, thelightphone.com

F. Martin Ramin / The Wall Street Journal

Designed to mimic the look of an iPhone or Android (but no internet, games, or social media access). Gab Great for kids who are worried about getting weird. This is also the device that Hempe recommends to his family. This is due to its affordability and many parental controls, from screen time limits to GPS tracking. The phone runs on Gabb’s own 4G LTE network and does not require a contract. $ 100 plus plan from $ 20 per month, gabbwireless.com

F. Martin Ramin / The Wall Street Journal

For Verizon customers only, GizmoWatch 2 children can stay in touch with 10 approved contacts and come with GPS tracking. However, parents of super textiles should be careful. To send a text message from your mobile phone to your watch, you need to use the GizmoHub app. There are no group text messages and children can only send pre-made phrases, emojis, or voice messages as text messages. “Gizmo seems more fun for my daughter and is less likely to be lost because it’s on my wrist,” said the mothers of the two Katie Bar Cornish New York. $ 100 + $ 10 / month, verizon.com

F. Martin Ramin / Wall Street Journal

Windmill phones do not access the internet or social media, but provide unique, age-appropriate, non-addictive apps such as virtual journals, e-readers, and the Duolingo language app. Parents use the mobile phone’s companion app to select different modes, such as “school mode” and “free play mode,” to allow or block features. Only whitelisted contacts (approved by the parent) can interact with the child. Plans from $ 149 plus $ 15 per month, pinwheel.com

