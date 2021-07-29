Star-Spangled Banner-With that change, Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reminds us of what the Breath of the Wild lacked.





The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD has been newly released for Switch and addresses many of the issues that existed in the 2011 original. (Nintendo)

Ten years later, Nintendo proved that I was wrong. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword has always been a stellar entry in the series.

I spent 20 hours just running the second time in my life for this particular Zelda game. This is what I call the worst console Zelda game I’ve ever made. The anger and confusion I felt in 2011 still feels raw and powerful. So this obvious epiphany feels more and more unstable to me.

Released for the Nintendo Switch this month, Skyward Sword HD either addressed a serious issue directly in its first release in 2011, or made enough changes to mitigate the remaining issues in the core game. Many of these changes aren’t something to advertise on the back of the box, but Nintendo, who doesn’t care about the details of patch notes for online game updates, rarely outlines some of these changes. I have taken a great step. twitter.

This included streamlining the amount of tutorials received in the game. During the opening hours of the original game, Hero Link couldn’t walk more than 12 steps unless his neighbor grabbed the player’s camera and grabbed his attention and provided the instructions given in the manual. Currently, all of these tutorials are optional, even if you are using Link’s Robot Galpal Fi. Fi interrupts the game a total of 162 times throughout the original adventure, but almost all of her interactions are optional.

Suddenly, Fi isn’t a headache for my existence while playing this game. She literally doesn’t disturb me every 5 minutes (or less!). Rather, her character arc and charm as artificial intelligence finally shines. This change in Fi’s interaction proves that her unwelcome interruption wasn’t necessary, but her advice is still welcome when we welcome it. I can still sometimes and voluntarily seek Fi advice. It helps me finally see her as a companion to my usual journey.

This applies to the whole game, at least in my experience, as Nintendo provided another control option besides using motion. Between this release and the Wii U Zelda: Twilight Princess HD release (motion control was also removed), after the epidemic faded, I finally decided for myself that motion control was never for me. The piercing and the characteristic sky attacks that required each controller to be pushed up and lifted didn’t feel particularly reliable, even with improved switch motion control.

Instead, I accepted the suggestion that Nintendo would swing its sword and fly or swim using the left or right analog stick. Flick the right analog stick in one direction and Link will swing the sword in that exact direction. You no longer have to guess the effects of my gyroscope, which lazyly kicks back on the couch. If you look at the diagonal attack opening during a battle, just flick diagonally to end the battle.

This makes fighting the game much easier, but punishing fights are not always an important pillar of the series. Rather, I feel that the fight is satisfying and exciting now that I have some expertise and planning without having to worry about the actual arm placement. This control setting puzzle is also much easier. When I bowled a bomb into a small gap or dropped it while flying a drone, I always felt it was too close to rubbing my tummy and head at the same time. With the push of an industry standard stick and button to play games, puzzles suddenly become fascinating as they can meet their core ideas.

The Skyward Sword was unaware of how often it encouraged the use of items outside the associated dungeon. This is a metaphor that past Zelda games struggled with. Instead, the game layered ideas until everything merged into the epic “Puzzled World” idea that the development team intended for 2011.

With all these new changes, I feel like I have a new eye to thank the game. Controlling the game is the same as reading. The harder it is to read, the harder it is to complete the story. The same is true for the motion control of the original game.

Today I’m completely working on the game upgrade system. At first I was very angry with many other shortcomings of the game. This was the first Zelda title I didn’t engage in many secondary activities. Now that my frustration is gone, I’m happy to collect monster parts to upgrade my shield, play mini-games and fatten my wallet to increase item space. I’m already in a relationship with an item box girl, another story I completely ignored because of my frustration.

Through this lens, I finally understand why Zelda’s longtime fans were disappointed with the Breath of the Wild. Skyward Sword has some things that BOTW avoided.

A rewarding quest: Skyward Sword has dozens of random people who need help with minor issues, such as finding a missing girl or literally doing a cleanup task as a barback. increase. However, these tasks are very rewarding and sometimes provide more health. If you’re lucky, it’s one of four traditional and important “bottle” items. The BOTW side missions were similar, but usually only offered spare replacements.

Dungeon Design: This was the biggest feature missing from the latest titles that were otherwise admired. BOTW had bite-sized shrines, most of which featured clever puzzles. However, they were by no means comparable to the size and threat of Zelda’s largest temple. And Skyward Sword had the most cleverly designed brain tickling of the whole series, even when I hate it.

Lanaryu’s mines and deserts existed before the PlayStation 5 SSD-fueled Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart magic, and as you move, the map between ancient history and the present changes instantly. But beyond that, when you stop fighting motion control, the dungeon really starts singing. Eldin Volcano isn’t always mentioned in conversation as one of the best in the game, but when it’s passed through for the second time in the last decade, the Zelda series has had a clear impact on Hidetaka Miyazaki and Dark Souls. I understand.

Zelda’s dungeons are the best in the industry in terms of engineering and architecture, and Skyward Sword has seen the team working at its best. All subsequent dungeons host repetitions of old ideas and wrap them in new abilities and items. This was a much more overall dungeon design than the series has ever seen. Skyward Sword reminds me that these dungeons and puzzles are terribly overlooked.

Story and Sense of Place: BOTW is a huge game full of tradition. There’s a reason why internet essays like the YouTube channel Zeltik have created dozens of videos that peek into the mysteries of post-apocalyptic high rules. The “Zonai” doesn’t even consider the main game and is rarely named, but it seems to be at the heart of the series’ history. The Skyward Sword is far less subtle about the story and many will miss it. I personally appreciate more mise-en-scne approaches to video game storytelling, but Skyward Sword’s character and cinematic framing are undeniably fascinating. BOTW talked about most of the character development through flashbacks. It brought a sense of isolation to the game, but there is no doubt that he is eager to revive a more epic piece.

The BOTW sequel gets so many clues from Skyward Sword that it’s as if Nintendo has remastered the game as a way for people to get used to the original text. And with this revisit, I realized that the first game deserves a warning about many of the mistakes fixed in this HD release, but the basics are solid.

I wrote in 2019 that the risk of Skyward Swords was good, but it didn’t pay off. Think of this as a fix. It’s clear that much of the risk of the 2011 release was finally realized in the Breath of the Wild. Experiments with stamina use, levitation, and equipment upgrades will all flourish with the Switch launch title.

Not only did Skyward Sword HD finally help us fully understand what we once thought was the “bad egg” of the series, but we’re now unfairly excited about what they have as a sequel to the Breath of the Wild. doing. And as a longtime and once grieving Zelda fan, I couldn’t be happy to prove wrong.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Online: zelda.com/skyward-sword-hd

