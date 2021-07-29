A big new viking game of the 2021s





Image: Gearbox / Norsefell Games

I wanted to like the Midgard tribe. It has a great style and has great visuals that look like it was torn from ancient paintings. The battle is fun and responsive. However, it also incorporates the worst parts of roguelike and survival games, which quickly repeat themselves with little reward or progress.

Published by Gearbox Software and developed by Norsfell Games, Tribes of Midgard is a top-down roguelike action survival RPG. In it, you take on the role of giving me a second here Einherjar. Einherjar is a dead Viking who went to Valhalla. But when some evil forces rise up to destroy a second and google again, the old Norse gods send you to protect the tree of life seeds from an army of monsters and giants.

Every night a wave of enemies comes and destroys the seeds. You need to suppress the growl while hunting down giant and powerful giants who have a very bad intention for the species. It’s potentially audibly spectacular, but most of your time in the Midgard tribe will be spent cutting down trees, picking up rocks, and heroically beating a herd of wolves.

Do you like breaking trees, mining rocks, and cultivating your enemies in search of resources? number? Now, what if you lose all your progress when you die and there is nothing to show it? Unfortunately, the Tribes of Midgard tries to combine survival game traps with roguelike foundations, but you’ll grab the worst and most annoying part of both.

Screenshot: Norsefell Games / Kotaku

You will need to collect a lot of resources to upgrade your small village, the merchants who live there, and the equipment you need to survive. But even with enough, building is almost always a frustrating waste of time. Making things is awkward, rarely useful, and sometimes unsuccessful. I often tried to build a slope to reach the higher parts of the map, but only because of the shelves that hindered my Viking’s progress. However, it’s so scarce that it probably won’t build anything because it doesn’t have enough resources.

You can play Midgard solo or with up to 9 other players. Of the 12 hours I played, much of it was my own, and some random online players were drawn in through matchmaking. I can confidently say that Midgard wasn’t made for solos. It’s technically feasible, but not very fun. As the game gets harder, it takes an astronomical amount of resources to keep going. The amount of scarce resources required by the sword and armor upgrades shocked me. Farming for such things is time consuming and, as a solo player, it’s a hassle. Every night you have to go back and race in the village to protect it from monsters. This is to prevent monsters from destroying your seeds and ending the game.

Along with other players, Midgard is more chaotic, a little easier and more fun. It’s hard to see about 12 Vikings running around a large procedurally generated map. Even if you don’t have voice or text chat, having players around you often makes it easier to upgrade your village or multitasking. I ran into a battle delay online. It’s usually tight and responsive, and with 10 people playing together, the battle was a little more uplifting and annoying. But as part of the tribe, I have made far more progress than I deserve my own trade-offs.

Perhaps the ultimate reason to stop playing Midgard tribes is what happens after losing.

Many of my runs take more than an hour to reach the endpoint. Some hits close to 3. Midgard is a difficult game and often ends when a giant rushes into your village and destroys the seed before intervening. Being roguelike, death is an expected part of the cycle.

Screenshot: Norsefell Games / Kotaku

However, unlike many roguelike hits these days, the Tribes of Midgard doesn’t offer real meta-progression or permanent unlocks or upgrades for all your hard work. This season’s Battle Pass allows you to unlock some starter kits, but most of these are only useful in the first 20 minutes or so of execution. For example, one starter kit provides a low quality weapon that grows quickly with each new start. The rest of the Battle Pass consists of cosmetics and coins to unlock more cosmetics and other less useful rewards.

Considering the time it takes to play the game, the amount of repetitive farming of resources done by just one of these runs, and how difficult it will be after a few nights, you need to be prepared to lose hours. If I still make some progress, I’ll be deeper about it, but you will only get memories of all this trouble. There is no story to move forward with each defeat, and no ability to boost between runs. This allows you to skip the initial bullshit and move forward faster. It feels like a strange old way to do roguelikes, ignoring the great innovations that games like Hades and Rogue Legacy have brought to this generation over the last decade.

All the problems are summed up and it becomes hard to feel like a magnificent Viking-Demigod-Warrior that saves the world. Instead, I often feel like an overworked, low-paying mercenary who is being asked to spin more plates while spinning more plates. Then some big bullies knock down all my plates, steal the hard-earned gear and tell me to start over. The Midgard tribes look great, but it’s not so much fun, it’s shameful, as most are frustrating mess.

