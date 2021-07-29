World of Warcraft Responds to Activision Blizzard’s Sexual Abuse Scandal





In the midst of a shocking sexual harassment and discrimination scandal at video game company Activision Blizzard, the team behind World of Warcraft promised to make Warcraft more comprehensive and to the women who came out earlier. We have issued a statement of support. It arrived on the same day that Activision Blizzard workers went out in protest of their employers, and was shocked by the suspicions.

These allegations were filed in a proceeding against Activision Blizzard, the studio’s parent company behind several A-list game properties such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Guitar Hero, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. An abusive work environment where women are constantly faced with sexual harassment, such as “cube crawl” where a drunk male employee harasses a female colleague and “cube crawl” where a female employee kills herself while on a business trip. The company has been accused of creating. A male overseer after her colleague shared her nude photos at a holiday party.

Game developer Blizzard recently overturned the conviction of sexual assault, including the existence of the so-called “Cosby Suite,” named after Bill Cosby, who was accused of sexual assault by 60 women. , Was emphasized in its “flat boy culture”. Or harassment. This hotel suite at the 2013 BlizzCon Convention is allegedly used by former Warcraft designer Alex Afrasiabi to sexually harass women in the guise of professional networking. (Afrasiabi was dismissed in 2020 due to “illegal activity”.)

Other Blizzard employees knew about the room, and Kotaku got photos, social media comments, and internal sources reporting that it was a party room used by many. Some sources claimed that the suite’s nickname actually refers to a room with old-fashioned décor, such as Bill Cosby’s signature sweater, but Cosby’s jokes and sexual harassment still prevail. It affected a dangerous and unwelcome atmosphere for Blizzard women.

The proceedings are already a major scandal within the gaming industry, and some gamers are organizing a boycott of Blizzard Activision games to help employees strike. While the parent company struggled to control fallout, World of Warcraft shared an official statement expressing the sentiment of its internal team. Described the past few days as “not only sad, painful, and angry, but also hopeful and determined,” and promised to “pay attention to brave women” who filed allegations of discrimination and harassment. To do.

The statement also promised to make Warcraft more comprehensive, including the removal of “references that are not appropriate for our world” within the franchise. It is speculated that this includes changes or deletions of characters created by Afrasiabi, which can be very unpleasant for some players. Some elements of the Warcraft franchise have already faced criticism of its misleading content, including quests involving the torture of semi-nude female monsters.

The Blizzard Activision proceedings sparked many ongoing conversations about sexism and discrimination in the gaming industry, harassing scandals at other companies and public cases that shaped Blizzard’s view as a particularly non-inclusive brand. It is embossed. One virus incident included a video of BlizzCon 2010. In this video, a woman asked the Blizzard panel of all men about the sexualization of female characters in World of Warcraft and commented that they all looked like Victoria’s secret model. The question was delivered in a friendly way, avoiding criticism, but panelists refused to take it seriously and joked about the sex appeal of Warcraft women.

What a mess, I’ve never seen this before. It’s a pain.

This is the 2010 Blizzcon panel, where fans may not be able to sexualize some of WoW’s female characters to a panel full of men, including J. Allen Brack (left) and Alex Afrasiabi (right). I was brave enough to ask pic.twitter .com / Elaf3K7KVc

— Chris Bratt (@chrisbratt) July 23, 2021

One of the former panelists, former World of Warcraft lead designer Greg Street, responded last week in a Twitter thread of apology. “See, that was a silly answer at the time, and it certainly wasn’t aging well,” he wrote. However, although this was a relatively small case compared to the Blizzard Activision proceedings, this video confirms Blizzard’s image as a sexual brand that requires a focused and widespread improvement in work culture. Useful.

Update 1: 109pm CT, July 29: When asked to comment, Activision Blizzard pointed out Daily Dot in CEO Bobby Kotick’s official statement to employees on this issue. In a statement on July 27, Cotic thanked “all the people who came out in the past and recently” and called it a “difficult and upset week.”

“We are a caring and caring company that you have come to work with and are taking swift action to ensure a safe environment,” said Cotic, a law firm Wilmer Hale. To work with and maintain best practices for promoting a respectful and inclusive workplace. “

“Nowhere in our company is discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind,” he said. “We will do everything we can to ensure that we work together to improve and build the kind of comprehensive workplace that is essential for fostering creativity and inspiration.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault or need more information about sexual assault, please contact the National Network for Rape, Abuse and Incest (1-800-656-HOPE (4673)).

* First Edition: July 29, 2021 9:04 am CDT

GaviaBaker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer for The Daily Dot, dealing with otaku culture and fandom. She specializes in science fiction films and superheroes, and has also appeared as a BBC radio film and television critic. Elsewhere, she co-sponsors the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

