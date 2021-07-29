Microsoft Makes Windows 11 Beta Testing Easier and Safer





Microsoft has moved a recent Windows 11 preview build to the Windows Insider beta channel. One of the more stable channels of the Windows Insider program, this makes it easier to test Windows 11 and eliminates the risk of device-breaking bugs.

This news means that if you’re new to testing Windows 11, you have another option to get the latest release from Microsoft.Go to System Settings, opt in your device to the Windows Insider program, and from the list[ベータ版]Just select. Of course, you also need to make sure that your system also meets Microsoft’s minimum requirements. There are no exceptions.

The beta channel Windows 11 release doesn’t have as many features as the development channel, but it does help you understand the basics and prepare for future releases. If you opt in today, you’ll enjoy the new Start menu, taskbar, multitasking features, and most of the big features of Windows 11 announced so far.

However, Microsoft says it is not yet ready to release a new chat app in beta and will be available in the coming weeks.

This very beta channel build was previously released to the development channel on July 22nd. According to Microsoft, beta channel builds are a bit of a good way to enjoy the new operating system. The build is reliable and is also an early adopter.

“If you’re using the development channel and want to maintain a more stable build of Windows 11, it’s a good time to consider switching to the beta channel,” Microsoft said.

Previously, Windows 11 was only tested in the Windows Insider program development channel. Every Windows released from that channel has many known issues that can affect your workflow and your daily use of the operating system. Generally not recommended for inexperienced Windows users, but comes with the latest and greatest. Therefore, if you want to test Android apps etc. on Windows 11, it is probably recommended to select this channel. Beta channel releases typically occur weeks after the development channel is built.

The operating system is approaching a regular release as Microsoft has just moved Windows 11 to beta channels. The last channel left for Windows 11 to hit the Windows Insider Program is “Release Preview”. That channel can be expected to bring Windows 11 closer to the 2021 holiday time frame.

