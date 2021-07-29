How to expand SSD storage capacity of PS5





Bust out the Philips head as this plating must be removed. Photo: Hopix Art (Shutterstock)

Today, in a new post on the PlayStation website, Sony details how to expand the SSD storage space on the PlayStation 5. This process can be a head spinner, at least for those who have no experience of this kind.

Sony first saw the PS5’s storage expansion in November and said it would use an M.2 solid state drive (SSD). There are also wrinkles needed to run PS5 games on SSD. A mere hard drive is not technically cut out to run next-generation games. It is possible to save and play PS4 games from an external drive, but PS5 users had to work with 667.2GB of storage capacity for PS5 games. (Despite the 825GB list in the can, some space in the system is occupied by the operating system, important files, and other frustrating fields that swell without description.)

For now, the ability to extend PS5s SSDs will be rolled out with system updates provided to so-called beta users. (For beginners, here is a way to get into the program.)

First, there are some prerequisites for drives that can and cannot be saved. It has a limited capacity and you can choose from 250GB to 4TB of storage. The read speed should be at least 5,500 mb per second. The module itself must be one of five specific dimensions: 30 mm long, 42 mm, 60 mm, 80 mm, 110 mm and 22 mm wide. (According to Sony, 25mm drives are not supported on PS5.) You also need a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD with this interface.

Second, if you don’t have a built-in heatsink, you’ll need one. This is an image that appears to be lifted directly from a government-issued regulatory guidebook. This is the most famous user-friendly type of text, detailing the recommended dimensions for doubles. Both sides:

Illustration: Sony

And beyond that, by removing the outer plate, loosening the expansion slot cover, carefully screwing in the SSD, adjusting the internal spacers, and then reinstalling the cover and plate with some additional space. The console needs to be partially disassembled. We recommend about 2 cm. Sony explained this in detail with illustrations in a series of IKEA pamphlets.

Note: Before doing this, you need to make sure your PS5 is completely up to date.Console settings[システム]At the bottom of the menu[システムソフトウェア]You can reconfirm this by going to the submenu. The console information option should tell you if you are using the latest version. Again, this will only be deployed to beta users. After a successful SSD installation, the storage-focused area of ​​the PS5s operating system will display a new field showing M.2 SSD options.

For Xbox Series X / S, plug a $ 219 proprietary 1TB expansion card into the console slot to expand SSD capacity.

