Huawei P50 announced on Snapdragon 888 and HarmonyOS





Huawei has announced the latest flagship phones for the Chinese market, the P50 and P50 Pro. They were the first major phone to launch on HarmonyOS, which was paired with Huaweis’ typical high-spec cameras and hardware, including Qualcomms’ flagship Snapdragon 888 processor on some models. It is a unique brand mobile operating system.

The P50 series was launched a little later than the 2020 P40. This is due to US sanctions that severely impacted Huaweis’ ability to manufacture new phones and limited its ability to purchase chips and other components from companies that use US technology. .. When he first made fun of the phone last month, Huaweis CEO of Consumer Business Richard Yu said the launch date hadn’t been set at that time, for whatever reason you know.

These sanctions, like other recent Huawei phones, mean that the P50 series will not include Google apps or services even if it is released outside of China. In fact, according to Huawei, the P50 isn’t running Android at all, thanks to its own HarmonyOS software. How different HarmonyOS really is from Android is a point of some debate, following reports that it is a de facto fork of Android’s open source code.

Huawei P50. Image: Huawei

US sanctions mean that not all P50s use Huaweis’ own Kirin chip. According to the spec sheet on the company’s site, one version of the P50 and P50 Pro uses the Qualcomms Snapdragon 888 processor. Qualcomm was granted permission to sell chips to Huawei last year. There is also a version of P50 Pro shown on Huaweis’ own Kirin 9000 processor. The P50 Pro is available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM with up to 512GB of internal storage, while the P50 is available with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

What you can’t find in the spec sheet for either phone is a reference to 5G. Huawei Consumer Business CEO Richard Yu said at the launch event stage that U.S. sanctions meant that 5G phones were out of reach, removing 5G modules from chip design. He said he needed to adopt 4G.

The P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch 120Hz 1228p OLED display, and the P50 has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch 90Hz 1224p OLED display. The battery of the P50 Pro is 4,360mAh, while the battery of the P50 is 4,100mAh. Both can be charged at 66W and fast wired, and the P50 Pro can be charged wirelessly at 50W. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

If Huaweis’ latest flagship product is available, its P50 series cameras will be the most interesting feature. The P50 Pro houses four 50-megapixel main and 64-megapixel telephoto cameras with 3.5x optical zoom, 40-megapixel monochrome, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, housed in two circular camera bumps. I have. The P50 has a similar camera bump, but with one less camera lens. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Both have a 13 megapixel selfie camera.

The P50 Pro is a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starting at $ 5,988 and will be generally available in China on August 12. According to Huawei, the first model will have a Kirin 9000 processor and the Qualcomm model will ship at the end of the year. Starting at $ 4,488, the P50 will be available in September with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is unknown if or when either phone will be released outside of China.

Updated to ET at 10:24 am on July 29: Updated with Richard Yus’ comment on the phone’s lack of 5G support due to US sanctions.

