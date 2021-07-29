Shrimp farming startups spearhead Bosch’s new Singapore innovation initiative





Called Glow Singapore, this hotel is part of the global in-house innovation and startup incubation network of German tech giants. Founded in partnership with EDB New Ventures, it aims to launch at least five new ventures from Singapore by 2023, each with the potential to grow as a new Bosch business.

AquaEasy is the first growing spin-out and is funded by EDB New Ventures and Bosch.

The startup will transform aquaculture from art to science by combining sensors, software and services based on data analysis capabilities using artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to help local shrimp farmers increase yields and predictability and implement sustainable aquaculture practices while reducing risk and cost. In Singapore, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and local aquaculture company Qian Hu, to achieve an efficient and sustainable aquaculture system in line with Singapore’s goal of achieving food security and sufficiency by 2030. It is already deployed in many shrimp farms.

In addition to leveraging Bosch’s cutting-edge capabilities in sensor development and AI, Bosch has supported AquaEasy through market entry support, business development and strategy, recruitment, networks and partnerships since 2018.

Through corporate ventures, Bosch was able to quickly expand into new areas such as aquaculture. The co-investment in AquaEasy reflects the potential for a strong market in Asia, where most of the world’s shrimp production takes place. As a corporate venture, AquaEasy leverages Boschs’ deep sensor and AI expertise to become more competitive and well-positioned to enter this market from Singapore, EDB’s new Venture and Innovation Executive Vice President. Choo Heng Tong said. With the growth of Singapore, Bosch has introduced a venture engine here to create new high-growth businesses. We are pleased that AquaEasy is the first of many ventures.

As one of eight globally selected innovation hubs, grow Singapore aims to capture future growth in the region to the world by leveraging Singapore’s prosperous innovation landscape.

Singapore’s growth hub is strategically unique to us-Singapore is not only home to the Bosch regional office, but also one of the world’s most prominent innovation drivers reflected in the strong local startup scene. But there is also. The strong government support for innovation combined with an organic network of founders, investors and mentors that continue to bring positive and sustainable change to the region makes Singapore an ideal testbed for growth.

