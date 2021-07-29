CorrMed Opens New Warehouse in the Netherlands-Med-Tech Innovation





A British company that supplies medical and cold chain vaccine bags has announced overseas expansion by opening a new warehouse in Europe.

Just outside Gloucester, CorrMed has signed a contract with Kinesis Medical, a Dutch warehousing and fulfillment specialist, following significant business growth over the last 12-18 months.

The company, led by Managing Director Katie Houghton, who has more than 20 years of sector experience, saw a surge in sales during a pandemic due to a significant increase in demand for infection control products. This included a Universal Medical Infection Control bag delivered to NHS Nightingale Hospital and a mass incident bag donation to the Oxfordshire medical team to support both the Field Medic and the frontline Paramedic team. I did.

This expansion will take place after the team uses the COVID period to research and invest in new products, analyze the supply chain, and invest in additional warehouses, delivery facilities, and logistics staff.

The move was also influenced by the export challenges the company faced as a result of Brexit. This created shipping delays and uncertainties regarding delivery to Europe. The company found that deployment time was unacceptable for both CorrMed and its European partners, so it sought an urgent, reliable and reliable solution to the distribution dilemma.

Houghton said: Securing a European trade agreement after Brexit sends a very positive message to UK companies wishing to expand into the EU. When Brexit occurred, it soon became apparent that shipping to European partners took an excessive and therefore unacceptable amount of time. CorrMed’s end-to-end solution and highly specialized approach to continue to provide Kinesis Medicals’ one-stop shop and exclusive services to the medical and cosmetics industry.

In June 2021, we received the first shipment of Porta Thermal products to the Netherlands. We are excited that our European distributors are ready to deliver our products quickly and look forward to further developing this market.

