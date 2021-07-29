Jim Cramer and others share their views





Robin Hood made its debut on Thursday at the Nasdaq and went public for $ 38 per share.

This is what experts think about companies and stocks.

Steve Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital, uncovers some of the myths he sees around the company.

“First, they aren’t confusing. They start businesses and offer free prices. This is what many other people are doing. Therefore, they are confusing. I don’t think it’s an invitation. No.2, they haven’t democratized their investment. It was democratized long ago and they’re going to own it so I’m talking from both sides of their mouth I’m a company Believe about 16% of the votes, but dominate over 60% of the votes, so let’s go where their intentions are. It’s not one shareholder, one vote. It’s really poor. Governance. I don’t think now. [CEO] Vlad [Tenev] He has done a great job so far, but thank God for their pandemic because it has helped him grow. They were clashing and growing, but otherwise the company couldn’t be rated as a destroyer. It needs to be evaluated in comparison to other products that offer a much wider range of services. “

Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network, said Robin Hood’s IPO timing was good.

“This is a bright red environment for an IPO. This particular IPO rating is not different from the reality found in some of FinTech’s names. I know it can be compared to Schwab and some others. In fact, the growth trajectory of such a name is much larger than what we’ve seen in some other names, so let’s take an example. Last year’s average IPO double the price of the last time. And the price of this IPO was about 2.7 times, which means it’s a bit expensive, but not really that expensive. In multiples of the profits of this particular company, it’s about 25 times, too. It’s a bit expensive, but I wouldn’t be surprised at how interested the FinTech name is. “

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” said the company must fight a fair share of the matter.

“I think we all know they have a problem. They have to grow into it. You see, I’m not going to defend a lot. That is, Atlantic. The Equities article has a page of catastrophic controversy you read. You will never own a stock. But what I’m saying is that the app confuses things. You may not think it was, but there are many people in the industry who want 22 million people. [users].. “

Josh Brown, CEO of Resalt Wealth Management, is watching carefully but didn’t buy it here.

“I’m not personally interested in owning it, but I’m fascinated by the story and everything they’ve built. I think a lot of this really started out as a regulatory arbitrage. A clever trick Everyone who used to grow fast enough knew what was going on and probably because they paid a lot of fines in connection with some of their regulatory arbitrage transactions. Will get rid of the act but after all this is not an investment business This is online arbitrage I wanted to invest in it so I’m probably more interested in Draft Kings. This is much better than other listed securities companies I don’t think it is. In fact, it’s inferior in many ways. The median value of Robin Hood’s customers is that they have a balance of $ 240 in their account. The average is about $ 5,000. Comparing that metric to Charles Schwab. You can just say, “I want to own a arbitrage.” This would be an exorbitant assessment due to the speed of growth, and it is undeniable. You can’t get it out of them. But what are they really growing? And if you pay for the order flow, you say, “OK, 75% of the company’s revenue comes from the payment of the order flow.” This basically makes one group of investors available to another group of investors. If it’s the whole business, I don’t know if it’s like that. I would like to invest personally. Also, keep in mind that much of last year’s revenue growth came from things like dogecoin. Therefore, we can argue that we can expect even more revenue in the future. I suspect that crypto trading margins remain high. “

