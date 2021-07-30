Xbox throws shades on PlayStation 5 beyond the complexity of storage expansion





PS5 owners will soon be able to expand their SSD storage, but the Xbox has recently cast a shadow over the process of adding storage to the PlayStation and PS5.

PlayStation 5 gamers will soon be able to expand their storage, but the Xbox has had the opportunity to cast a shadow over the competition. PS5 owners need to grease their elbows, but the Xbox offers gamers an easier alternative.

The official Xbox Twitter account has recently cast a slight shadow over PlayStation and its upcoming storage updates. The joke started with an Xbox Twitter account asking if anyone needed help to expand the storage of the Xbox console. This tweet is linked to another Xbox-supported tweet that describes storage options in a handy 5-second clip.

Related: Xbox Mexico, Halo Infinite Release Window May Be Leaked by Krispy Kreme

A short clip shared by Xbox Support shows gamers how easy it is to expand the storage of their Xbox Series X consoles compared to the PS5. PS5 storage expansion requires not only updates, but also some technical know-how and specific SSDs. Since the release of the Xbox Series X / S, the Xbox has a small Seagate storage unit, which is a bit easier for Xbox fans.

PlayStation owners who were hoping for a PS5 storage expansion update should make sure the SSD is suitable for the new console. The unit itself must match the size of the space allocated on the PS5. You also need a suitable heatsink and the reading speed should reach at least 5,500mb / s.

Once the PlayStation fans have the parts they need and the storage expansion update is rolled out, the PS5 console will need to be partially disassembled to reach the storage slots. The Xbox casts a shadow on the PlayStation with this tweet by showing gamers that the grass on the other side is greener on this side. Gamers who have purchased a Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox can simply insert it into the back of the Xbox Series X console to expand the unit’s storage.

Most of the responses to tweets from Xbox celebrate that humor, and many feature proper gif responses. One fan’s reaction to the official Xbox Twitter account thought that this joke from Xbox was similar to the PlayStation joke about sharing previous generation games. Some others have confirmed that they don’t need any help with storage expansion on the Xbox Series X.

Some Xbox gamers took advantage of the Xbox’s opportunity to throw shade. The size of most recently released games is so large that some fans are looking for a 2TB Seagate storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X. PlayStation fans may not yet have a PS5, but many people may run into problems when trying to expand storage in the future.

Details: New Fable games need to be solved using William Black’s mystery

Assassin’s Creed Wild West logo wants a game with Cowboy Assassin’s Creed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/xbox-ps5-console-storage-shade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos