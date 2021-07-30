Riverside County reports 1,086 new COVID cases in the last two days





Health officials in Riverside County reported on Thursday 1,086 cases of new coronavirus over the past two days, but no new deaths were confirmed.

According to the Riverside University Health System, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the public health record period in March 2020 is currently 307,922.

Since March 2020, the county-wide death toll remains at 4,659.

According to officials, due to a malfunction in the state’s coronavirus data collection system, only hospitalizations and ICU numbers were updated in Wednesday’s report.

As of Thursday, there were 20 new COVID-positive inpatients, for a total of 246, RUHS officials said. This total includes 61 patients in the intensive care unit, an increase of 7 from the previous day.

The number of known active virus cases is 4,234, an increase of 80 from two days ago. According to the county executives, the active count is derived by subtracting death and recovery from the current total. Patient recovery confirmed throughout the county is 299,029.

Meanwhile, county public health officer Dr. Jeffrey Leon told Tuesday’s supervisory board that the number of people being treated at COVID’s medical center was well below the levels seen during the winter virus surge. Said that.

These numbers are well below the previous surge in January, Leung told the board.

The increase in new COVID cases reflects the increase in cases seen nationwide, and federal health officials have accused the highly infectious Delta strain of the first virus detected in India.

When asked about possible causes of the surge in incidents in the county, Leung theorized that the jump could be related to the relaxation of the state blockade in June.

Authorities said the delta variant of COVID is highly contagious and spreads more easily from person to person. State health officials repeated on Monday that the subspecies was preying on unvaccinated populations. This population is currently nearly seven times the infection rate of vaccinated populations.

According to RUHS, 57.1% of counties over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 49.5% have been fully vaccinated.

You can access the RUHS Coronavirus Portal at www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

