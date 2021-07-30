Forza Motorsport 7 will drive until sunset in September





Forza Motorsport 7 will no longer be available for purchase from the Microsoft Store or played on the Xbox Game Pass after September 15, 2021. If you own a game, the game will never go away altogether. You can download and play it. You’ll still have access to multiplayer, but those who don’t have the game won’t be able to purchase the digital version. According to Forza’s Twitter account, this is due to the game licenses for using real cars and trucks starting to expire.

If you’re a longtime Forza fan, this may have happened before. The series of games have historically been delisted about four years after their release. After being launched in September 2016, Horizon 3 was delisted in September 2020, and Motorsport 6 was removed from Microsoft’s online store in September 2019, following its launch in September 2015. rice field.

Microsofts Game Pass adds some complexity to the delisting of Motorsport 7s

Motorsport 7 has the complexity of the Xbox Game Pass. After September 15th, the game will no longer be available on the service. This leads to an interesting question. What if you didn’t buy the game, but bought the DLC to play with the Game Pass version? According to Forza, anyone in this situation will receive a token that will allow them to continue the game. Tokens will be sent to players by August 2nd and must be redeemed by September 15th, 2023.

Not stupid at all! Forza games will need to be kept private after a few years as third-party licenses used to feature real cars, trucks and other elements will begin to expire.

Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

When Forza’s Twitter account tweeted that the game was delisted because its license had expired, fans quickly pointed out that some other racing games didn’t seem to have this problem. For example, Need for Speed ​​Rivals featuring a real car was launched in 2013 and is now available in the Microsoft Store. Verge contacted EA to get an idea of ​​how to license the car for the game, but didn’t get an immediate response.

Even if it’s worth playing, it’s hard to check out old Forza titles

The Forza model seems curious. Obviously a lot of work has been put into the game and it is often favored as the visual standard for good racing games. Then, about four years later, it will be much more difficult to buy. One of my colleagues lamented the loss of the aforementioned Human3, which he considers to be the best game in the series. I’ve never played it and want to know what makes it so good, but I can’t get the game (a used physical copy is available, but it doesn’t seem to be for a PC, Xbox I don’t own it).

This is not necessarily to point or embarrass the Forza team. As EA Sports and NCAA show, digitizing the real world into a renewable format can be a nuisance in the presence of the people and brands involved. In addition, manufacturers of hypercars and supercars, such as those featured in Forza, can protect their brands in particular. Notably, Ferrari reportedly sent musician Deadmau5 a cease and desist letter to customize his car. For some reason, it’s strange that this is the way Forza licenses.

It may be a shame that Forza Motorsport 7 has been removed from Microsoft’s virtual shelves, but it has a silver lining. If you want to get it before it runs out, you’ll get 75% off all Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game for $ 9.99, $ 14.99, and $ 19.99, respectively. According to a Forzas support article, it will be available until September 15th and you can continue to play the game after it is no longer available for purchase.

