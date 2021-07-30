Everything AMD’s new AM5 socket reveals about Zen4





The next generation AMD Zen4 processor, codenamed AMD Ryzen Raphael, is coming soon. The launch is still a long way off, but Twitter’s Executive Fix has already revealed a rendering of what the AM5 CPU socket looks like.

Rendering shows that AM5 sockets are quite similar to Intel’s mainstream LGA sockets. It also details the architecture that will be used in future AMD CPUs.

Zen 4 Raphael will be a desktop processor with a huge number of new features. Leak suggests that switching to AM5 sockets will allow AMD to offer the largest platform upgrades in a few years. Zen 4 will be a direct replacement for AMD’s current mainstream processor line, codenamed Vermeer, Zen 3.

Previous leaks suggested that the Zen 4 Raphael processor is based on a 5nm core architecture combined with a 6nm input / output (I / O) die. The new AMD AM5 features the latest LGA1718 socket created to support the latest generation of Ryzen-based desktops. It’s exactly this socket that ExecutableFix posted the rendering on, revealing the details of the chip.

Based solely on the appearance of the AM5 socket, it can be inferred that the retention design of the LGA1718 is very similar to the current Intel Core CPU socket. The socket does not have a pin under the processor, making it a safer option than previous generations. Instead, the pins are placed inside the socket itself, allowing contact with the LGA pad located under the CPU. The AM5 comes in a single latch and land grid array package.

The image posted on Twitter shows that the AMD Ryzen Raphael processor is square and measures 45mm x 45mm. Inside, the CPU houses an unexpectedly large integrated heat spreader (IHS). The size of the IHS means that AMD may be trying to balance temperature and heat load across multiple chiplets. Like the rest of the socket, IHS resembles an Intel solution, the Intel Core-X HEDT series CPU, in its design.

Some of the design choices are pure guesswork at this time, as there is only rendering in progress. The two partitions on either side of the socket can be cutouts, but they can also be reflections from the rendering.

If they are actually notches, AMD may have designed it to expel air from the socket. This can have the effect of trapping air in the central chamber or blowing it into the VRM of the motherboard. We have to wait for AMD to deal with this potential issue.

The switch to the Zen 4 architecture should bring many improvements and exciting changes. Rumor has it that the new Zen 4 architecture offers up to 25% instruction (IPC) gain per clock and a clock speed of 5GHz over Zen 3. AMD has previously hinted that it wants to increase the number of cores found in mainstream processors. This suggests upgrading the current 16 cores and 32 threads.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: There will be more cores in the future — that’s not the limit! This happens when you scale the rest of the system. “

Other possible upgrades include support for DDR5 memory at base clock speeds from 4,800MHz to 10,000MHz, PCIe 5.0 compatibility, and RDNA2 onboard graphics.

AMD Zen 4 Raphael is still a long way off — the CPU could hit the shelves in late 2022. This means that many features are still subject to change. So far, there’s one thing that’s pretty certain. AMD is working on Zen 4 and has a powerful lineup of CPUs that can compete with Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/everything-amd-new-am5-socket-reveals-about-zen-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos