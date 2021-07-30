Samsung’s 500GB T7 Portable NVMe SSD has dropped to $ 59 on Newegg





The Samsung T7 is a pretty good portable SSD, available as a very safe “touch” version (shown in the photo above) or a cheaper and comparable speed “vanilla” variant. Today, the plain Jane Samsung T7 is heavily discounted at Newegg, and the company offers a drive with a capacity of 500GB for just $ 59.50. This is well below the original $ 100 asking price of the drive and is a great help in competing with more expensive competitions like the Crucial X8.

Catherine reviewed the touch version of the Samsung T7 last January and appreciated the drive for performance and portability, but blamed its annoying fingerprint reader and high price. The Touchless T7 presented here solves both of these problems fairly well, especially at the new discounted price.

In testing, the T7 provided a read speed of 866MB / s and a write speed of 856MB / s via USB-C, fairly close to the advertised up to 1000MB / s. (I also happened to see the T7 for Digital Foundry and found that the read speed was about 910MB / s, so it’s clear that the device running the test has a slight effect on the results.)

Random read and write speeds weren’t much better than SATA SSDs like the cheap Samsung T5, but it’s so surprising given how similar the performance of SATA and NVMe SSDs is in game load time tests. Not. You are paying for really fast sequential speed. It might be great if you frequently transfer large files like 4K videos, game installation directories, etc. (I tend to do this often for my work, and having a fast NVMe SSD soon became essential).

If you’re anticipating using a drive for game storage rather than as the mainstay for copying large files, it might be worth using the Samsung T5 instead, but it’s the cheapest you can see. The price is Amazon. The 1TB drive costs $ 140, which is a bit more expensive than the T7. The Crucial X6 is another great alternative, and its 1TB price is a bit more reasonable-$ 110. (See the Best Gaming SSDs article for other SSD recommendations.)

The sale ends on Sunday, so if you’re looking for a fast external drive, it’s best to take action by then. Or don’t-I’m not your boss, I’m just a transaction post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/samsungs-500gb-t7-portable-nvme-ssd-is-down-to-59-at-newegg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos