Book your super-powerful smartphone for Snapdragon insiders now





Qualcomm’s self-branded smartphones for Snapdragon Insiders are now officially pre-ordered. And, as expected, it’s not even at the affordable end of the spectrum. The handset co-developed by ASUS is packed with large punches with matching price tags. Available from the ASUS website, this red-accented slate handset sells for $ 1,499 excluding tax.Or at least available as a pre-order

Why are smartphones for Snapdragon insiders so expensive?

Today, this particular smartphone has been billed by Qualcomm as a mobile phone that is one step ahead of other smartphones. Includes others with top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processors. And it backs up that chipset, but not everything, to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Or its ultra-fast 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As already reported, this apparently extravagant smartphone packs these components along with 4,00mAh under a 6.78-inch screen. And it’s also an HDR 10 / HDR 10 + AMOLED panel. 2440 x 1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm and ASUS have also selected Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus. Make this one of the strongest smartphone screens that goes far beyond the ability to see things clearly.

Embedded in the screen is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. On the back, Qualcomm chose the high-end 64 megapixel f / 1.8 primary snapper. And I backed it up with a 12-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Of course, there is no headphone jack for this cell phone either. It comes only with Android 11 and no Android 12 updates are promised. However, Qualcomm makes up for it with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen2 fingerprint scanner and 65W charging. It adds to 5G support, packed true wireless earphones, and phone cases. There is also a standard USB-C-USB-C cable and an additional USB-C-USB-A cable.

You can buy this now

As mentioned above, pre-orders for this Qualcomm and ASUS project are currently open. Also, the price tag is set at $ 1499. In other words, with loan approval, it is set at a low price of $ 84 per month. It’s directly from the ASUS online store front.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/07/pre-order-smartphone-for-snapdragon-insiders.html

