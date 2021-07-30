Destiny 2 Season 15 Adds Cross-Play





In this week’s Bungie blog post, the studio will publish information about cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Stadia in Season 15 Destiny 2.

With Destiny 2 on so many platforms, you may be wondering what everyone’s name will be. Bungie requires all Destiny 2 players to create the same “Bungie Name” on all platforms. These bungee names consist of the player’s bungee name, display name, and numeric ID.

Now Playing: Destiny 2-Official Season of Splicer Trailer

To make it easier for console friends to find other players, Bungie reduces the number of characters used in BungieName. They explained how some Steam player names with extended character sets aren’t available. Also, all names are moderated and filtered to prevent offensive terminology. “By removing these characters, players can end up with empty names or names that are offensive,” Bungie explained. Unfortunately, if the player is stuck with an empty or offensive name, they cannot be renamed at startup and will have to wait a few months. Basically, think three times before creating a BungieName.

In addition to the bungee name, the player has a roster called bungee friends, and all friends are included in one list. Players can also filter the list based on platform. You can also team up with cross-platform clan members. To add a friend to Bungie Friends, the player must search for the friend on their preferred platform and submit a friend request. Another way is to search for friends from the invitation screen. Finally, players can use Bungie’s Friend Finder site, which launches when cross-play becomes available, to link platforms and send Bungie Friend requests.For fire team requests, the player will be on the menu[名簿]You can open tabs to search for players to team up with.

Another thing to keep in mind is that voice chat isn’t available between platforms when cross-play launches, but Bungie suggests fixing it in a post-launch update. Players will have to wait for text chat on the console and text input on the keyboard until winter.

Bungy is aware of targeted harassment in the community. To keep the community safe, players can block other players and access their privacy settings from the roster menu.

Bungy also addressed a question many fans have asked: How does competitive PvP mode work? In the first matchmaking, the PC player matches only other PC players, and the console player matches other consoles and Stadia players. If you have a cross-platform fireteam that includes a PC player, that fireteam will be placed in the PC matchmaking pool.

Season 14 ends on August 24th. Bungie’s The Witch Queen expansion reveals land on August 24th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/destiny-2-season-15-will-add-cross-play/1100-6494597/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

