Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther War For Wakanda to be released for free on August 17th





Marvel’s Avengers had a busy week. First they dropped game updates with brand new endgame content, then they launched free access this weekend. Square Enix has announced the release date of a free update to Wakanda’s Black Panther War, which will be released on August 17th.

War for Wakanda introduces King T Halla (aka Black Panther) as the third new playable hero after Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. When the Wakanda jungle is threatened by the villain Claw and his Claw buddies, Black Panther is responsible for protecting his kingdom and preventing them from stealing precious vibranium. This update adds a total of two new villains and other new enemies. Black Panther is spoken to by Christopher Judge, a Kratos actor from the God of Wars.

Other content includes new hero costumes, increased power level caps, threat sector missions, and new drop zones where you can work solo or in multiplayer with friends. There is also a Birninzana outpost. Here, the royal palace overlooks Birnin Zana (also known as Golden City). Players can explore the outposts, including the Schlis Institute, the Zawavalis Chamber of Commerce, and the Wakanda War Room. Details of the extension will be displayed at the Marvels Avengers WAR TABLE on Twitch on August 16th, 10am (Pacific Daylight Time), the day before the extension’s release.

More endgame content has already arrived this week through another free update. This includes Omega-level threats: family reunion, multiplayer megahive, permanent addition of the ability to play the same hero multiple times in matchmaking and strike teams, and changes in priority missions.

The All Access Weekend will also be open to the public and will be held until 9am on August 2nd. You can try all the in-game content on the new player. During the same period, existing players will benefit from 4x XP, the resurrection of the Tachyon Anomaly event, a 50% sale on the Marketplace, and a Resource Grant. The latter includes 5,000 fragments, 1,000 plasmas, 1,000 nanites, 1,000 nanotubes, 1,000 catalysts, 1,000 units, 600 upgrade modules, 500 ur, and 250 many. Contains vesicles.

Finally, Square Enix provided a quick insight into some of the content the team is currently working on. This includes Black Panther’s most dangerous men’s outfit, inspired by Kasper Coles’ short stint as a superhero. They are also working on in-game events to coincide with the release of War for Wakanda. More information on both of these is promised in the future.

Marvels Avengers Black Panther War for Wakandalaunches will be available to all players for free on August 17th.

[Source: Square Enix]

