Apple says hardware leaks hurt consumers





In a cease and desist letter to Chinese citizens in June, Apple solidified its stance on hardware leaks and said unreleased product releases would hurt consumers.

In a letter written by an Apple lawyer and sent to a well-known leaker in China and a seller of prototype hardware, the company said rumors and unauthorized ads about unpublished products reduce launch date surprises. The motherboard reports that it claims to hurt the interests of consumers.

“This situation undermines the interests of consumers and Apple. Therefore, if unpublished information about the design and performance of Apple’s products is kept secret, it has real and potential commercial value. It’s clear that there is, “Apple’s letter reads, according to the report.

Technology giants take pride in their ability to “surprise and joy,” but a large number of leaks from factories in China have significantly hampered their ability to do so over the last decade. Leakers, analysts, and major media are all eager to elaborate on new aspects of Apple’s business first, with few real surprises.

“Apple has taken strict steps to maintain the confidentiality of information about Apple products prior to their official release, and has made every effort to surprise the general public every time Apple releases a new product. The secret of Apple’s latest innovation is important. It’s part of the company’s DNA. ”

Interestingly, Apple is a third party by pointing out that these small businesses “may develop and sell cell phone cases and other accessories that aren’t really compatible with unreleased products.” Partially defends Apple’s accessory manufacturers or at least their customers.

It’s unclear how Apple will square this logic. Many case makers are looking for leaked schematics and other unofficial information to start production before the product debuts. This practice is well known, and accessories for unreleased devices often pop up online months before launch. That is, accessory makers at least amplify the problem.

Apple also claims that advertising unreleased hardware is equivalent to illegal disclosure of corporate secrets. In this case, the Chinese leaker released “a large amount of information related to Apple’s unreleased and rumored products” in order to gain “widely recognized and numerous followers” on social media platforms.

Today’s report provides further background for the report, which covers the cease and desist letter originally issued on Wednesday.

The demand for information about the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and other Apple product lines has created a kind of home industry for people who can get unreleased devices. Many prominent leakers have obtained hardware from insiders at Apple’s China factory and published photos of their plunder online. Some people look for obscure software vulnerabilities and sell their products to buyers, from Apple fans to developers.

Apple began cracking down on leaks last month when a cease and desist letter was sent to at least two popular online personalities. The company is also rumored to be seeding disinformation about future product launches to seek out over-coming employees.

