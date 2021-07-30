2022 Mac Pro: Specifications, Design, Price, Release





Apple Mac Pro was introduced in 2019. Updates are typically step-by-step with new graphics options, SSD module upgrades, and so on. However, when Apple releases its own system-on-chip (SoC) for workstations, the Mac Pro will receive a major update. This article tracks the updates reported for the Mac Pro, so visit this page to see what’s coming.

2022 Mac Pro: Latest Rumors

July 26: According to Twitter yuuki_ans, Apple may release a Mac Pro in 2022 to use the Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation processor.

July 23: 9to5Mac Report What Apple Is Working on A new professional display with an A13 bionic processor.

2022 Mac Pro: Design and size

The current Mac Pro design was introduced in 2019, but when Apple announces the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, some changes may be seen. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Mac Pro, which uses Apple’s own SoC, is “half the size” of today. The Mac Pro features an aluminum case that reminds people. Power Mac G4 Cube ..

The improved Mac Pro may remind you of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Apple

Gurman also reports that Apple will not stop designing the current Mac Pro and will update it with Intel processors. This model will be available on the new Apple SoC MacPro.

2022 Mac Pro: Apple Silicon

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro is available with 20 or 40 compute cores, the former with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores (Apple codenamed this SoC is Jade 2C-Die), 32. Performance core and 8 computing cores are available in one efficiency core. The latter (codename Jade 4C-Die). The rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can use a 10-core SoC with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores, but Apple may be using the MacBook. It’s a Pro SoC, two or four of which are installed on your Mac Pro. do you have? We have to wait and see.

In the short term, Apple plans to make both Intel processors and Apple Silicon available on the Mac Pro. There are no details about which Intel processors Apple will upgrade and release.

IDG

2022 Mac Pro: Intel Silicon

Apple promised to move to its own silicon within two years, but Tim Cook promised to continue to support Macs with Intel chips. For Mac Pro, this may mean updating the model with a new processor.

According to Twitter yuuki_ans, Apple may release a Mac Pro in 2022 that uses the Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation processor. Yuuki_ans tweeted the exact leak in the past, but doesn’t provide any information on how this MacPro fits into Apple’s silicon strategy.

I found a reference to Intel’s Ice Lake processor for Twitter’s rear Brendan Shanks Xcode 13 Beta. “Apple is certainly working on an update for the Intel Mac Pro,” said Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter. This is a model of an existing design, but it assumes that the processor is fast and the graphics may be updated.

2022 Mac Pro: Graphics

Apple Silicon Mac Pro uses graphics on the SoC instead of AMD’s graphics card. According to Garman .. Graphics can contain 64 or 128 processing cores. This is a significant increase from the eight graphics cores of Apple’s M1 SoC used in the Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Intel-based Mac Pro models will continue to use AMD graphics, but if there is a possibility of upgrades, reports covering them have not surfaced. We also don’t know how long Apple will continue to sell non-Apple silicon Macs.

2022 Mac Pro: RAM and specifications

Today’s Intel Mac Pros have up to 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory in 12 user-accessible DIMM slots, but they are integrated. M1 Mac memory is completely different. RAM is not only soldered to the M1 MacBook and iMac motherboards, but is also built directly into the chip, making it faster and more efficient. However, I’m not sure if Apple will take a similar approach on the MacPro. Users who need such machines request customization options that MacBook and Mac mini users don’t necessarily need, so Apple may offer slots like older Macs.

But more likely is to dramatically rethink what the Pro desktop is. Unified memory is an important part of making an M1 Mac very fast, but connecting memory to a chip can significantly increase the purchase price. The Mac Pro already starts at $ 5,999, but purchasing RAM from Apple could add $ 14,000 to the price. Therefore, if Apple does not allow aftermarket memory, your order build options at checkout may also be limited.

Apple currently offers up to 8TB of storage on the MacPro and expects the storage options to remain the same. Apple already offers four USB ports (two Thunderbolt 3 and two USB 3) and a pair of ehernet ports, so the ports may not change either. However, the Mac Pro has eight PCIe x16 sized slots and supports different types of PCIe cards, so you can easily add ports. Apple expects the M1 Mac Pro to allow expansion slots, but compatibility is an issue.

2022 Mac Pro: Pro Display

When Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2019, it had an expensive companion to accompany it. $ 5,000 Pro Display XDR with optional $ 1,000 stand. And Apple seems to be working on something even more expensive. 9to5Mac Report In late July, Apple was working on a new Pro Display with an A13 Bionic processor, saying “it could be a new model to replace the current Pro Display XDR in the future.” A display with a dedicated processor can bring enhanced graphics, Face ID, or always-on Siri support. But given that it’s likely to be connected to an incredibly powerful computer, it’s unclear what Apple is doing.

2022 Mac Pro: Price and Release

Today’s Mac Pros start at $ 5,999, and Apple Silicon-based Mac Pros are expected to stick to common prices. The price of Apple’s M1 Mac isn’t much different from its predecessor, Intel, so the new Mac Pro will almost certainly be a professional ultra-high-end machine. Rumor has it that it will arrive in 2022, and WWDC will announce models for 2019 and 2013. It’s possible to take a peek at this year’s show, but the announcement is likely to be a year away.

