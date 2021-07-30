CBD Gumidema has nothing to do with “Shark Tank”





Shark Tank Sharks Share The Most Memorable Pitch

After 10 seasons and 2,000 pitches, “Shark Tank” sharks talk about the best, worst, and weirdest pitches they’ve heard.

Harrison Hill, USA Today

Claim: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary has invested in a CBD gummy created by contestants Donna and Rosika Life.

The virus scam falsely claims that Shark Tank’s Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary, has approved the sale of CBD supplements.

An ad that hides itself as a news article details how entrepreneurs Donna and Rosie Kalife won a historic $ 2.5 million deal with all six investors at ABC’s Shark Tank. Explains.

“Apparently, the Khalife sisters have invented a new Keoni CBD gummy formula that can stop nicotine cravings instantly and forever,” it claims.

The website has a logo that says Entertainment Today Insider News, but when I try to navigate the site, I get to the Gummy sales page.

He isn’t explicitly named, but O’Leary’s photo is used prominently in the ad.

However, neither O’Leary nor Khalifes are working with the brand at the heart of this ad.

Fact Check: No, decaffeinated coffee is not made from dirt

USA TODAY emailed Wellness Brands, which claims to own Keoni.

Khalife sisters are not affiliated with gummy

Rosy Khalife told USA TODAY that she and her sister had nothing to do with the product and had never marketed CBD gummies on “Shark Tank.”

“We receive dozens of messages a week about these gummies and want people to know the truth,” the sisters wrote in a statement. “It’s frustrating that this scam has been going on for months.”

The Khalife sisters starred in “Shark Tank” in 2014 to market their product, Surprise Ride. Surprise Ride is a monthly subscription service that provides educational activities to children.

They didn’t reach an agreement on their first appearance, but in 2016 they accepted an offer from O’Leary through ABC’s spin-off show “Beyond the Tank.” According to a 2016 Surprise Ride press release, the deal was a historic moment for Shark Tank and the first time investors have re-approached past contestants with business offers.

Fact Check: The story of an abandoned dog that has traveled more than 100 kilometers to bite its owner is satire

According to the Surprise Ride website, both sisters continue to work as co-founders of the subscription service.

The image of O’Leary with Gummy has changed

This ad uses a modified promotional image showing that O’Leary and two women have a large package of CBD gummy candies.

The original unchanged photo did not contain CBD gummies. It was shot outside the Wine & Design Paint and Ship Store. The franchise headquarters posted an image on Twitter on July 17, 2017.

Unlike Keoni CBD Gummies, Wine & Design was featured in Shark Tank in 2017 and accepted commerce from O’Leary.

USA TODAY could not find evidence that Keoni CBD gummy has something to do with “Shark Tank”

Fact Check: Red solo cup line not created to measure alcohol

O’Leary did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

In March, Lead Stories determined that nearly identical articles with different gummy names were hoaxes.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we misassess the claim that “Shark Tank’s” O’Leary invested in the CBD gummies created by contestants Donna and Rosy Khalife. Rosy Khalife confirmed that she and her sister had nothing to do with the product. Viral articles that promote false stories are misleading ads. O’Leary’s promotional images with gummy candies have been digitally modified and there is no evidence that this product is affiliated with “Shark Tank”.

