Annapurna Interactive Hosts First Showcase: 10 Indie Games Coming Soon on Console, Mobile and PC





Annapurna Interactive announced many games and new partnerships in its first showcase.

Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive hosted its first showcase on Thursday, fixing the release date to the slate of upcoming games. Anna Purna is a powerful video game publisher behind the strange stories of the Finch family, hit indie games such as Outer Wild, Passless and Sayona Wild Hearts.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye was unveiled at the Annapurna Interactive showcase.

Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna not only unveiled new games and spotlighted developers, but also viewers new partnerships with indie developers such as Outerloop Games (Falcon Age), Jessica Mak, No Code Entertainment (Observation) and Ivy Road. Introduced to. Studios by Davey Wreden (Stanley Parable) and Karla Zimonja (Gone Home).

The showcase also highlighted already available games that are expanding to more platforms.

Pathless hits Steam November 16th, What Remains of Edith Finch hits the App Store On August 16th, I Am Dead heads to the PlayStation and Xbox, and Telling Lies and Gorogoa will be available on the Xbox Game Pass. Gamers can also expect Outer Wilds on September 28th and an expansion of the Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Here are 10 Annapurna Interactive indie games that you can’t wait to play this year.

Solar ash

Developer: Heart Machine Platform: PS4, PS5, Epic Games Store Release: October 26th

Annapurna Interactive

Solar Ash, by the makers of Hyper Light Drifter, is an intergalactic neon action platformer adventure. Play as a Void runner named Rei and explore sunken cities, vast water ledges, explosive lava fields and more. You must protect your planet from the destruction of malicious Ultra Voids. After enjoying Gris, The Pathless, and Sayonara Wild Hearts, you can enjoy Solar Ash.

Check out the trailer here:

Skillful escape

Developers: Beethoven and Dinosaurs Platforms: Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PCRelease: September 9th

Annapurna Interactive

Artful Escape takes the player to 1972 and tells the story of teenage guitar genius Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis adopts an elaborate stage persona and finds himself in the quest for self-discovering psychedelics to escape the shadow of his late uncle-folk legend.

The game features voice actors such as Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Michael Johnston (Teen Wolf). It was first unveiled at E3 2017, and its 2019 trailer had a colorful neon musical side-scroll somewhere between M83 and Queen.

Check out the trailer here:

Neon white

Developers: Ben Esposito and Angel Matrix Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PCR release: Winter 2021

Annapurna Interactive

Neon White is a first-person action game where you play an assassin pulled out of a hole in hell and enter the competition of demon hitmen. What are the prizes? I live in heaven forever.

Collect soul cards along the way to attack your enemies, unleash your unique mobility and win the competition. Discard the card, perform a speedy parkour move, and find hidden collectibles. Get to know the other assassins and uncover the mysteries of heaven and your possible past life. I think the Devil May Cry series will meet JRPGs.

Check out the trailer here:

Skin depth

Developer: Blendo Games Platform: PCRelease: To be determined

Annapurna Interactive

Blendo Games describes Skin Deep as “die hard in space.” In this quirky sandbox first-person shooter, play as an insurance commando from an assassin tasked with protecting the cat crew of a spaceship from space pirates. Creep around the ship, obstructing equipment and rescuing hostages.

Check out the trailer here:

Memoirs blue

Developer: Cloisters Platform: Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS Release: To Be Determined

Annapurna Interactive

Memoir Blue tells the story of a mother and daughter through precious memories and the transforming movements of water. The story puzzle game combines 3D animations with hand-drawn images to create an ambient and dreamy world reminiscent of Apple Arcade mosaics.

Check out the trailer here:

story teller

Developer: Daniel Benmergui Platform: Switch and PCR release: To be determined

Annapurna Interactive

This puzzle game can literally be a storyteller. The book-style interface works like a matching game. Given the title, character, and settings, it’s up to you to complete the story. It’s up to you to defeat the dragon, betray your lover, or avoid confusion.

Check out the trailer here:

I’m at a loss

Developers: BlueTwelvePlatforms: PS4, PS5 and PCR release: Early 2022

Annapurna Interactive

In this third person perspective game you play as a stray cat in a corrupt cyber city with human-like machines installed. Use your cat skills to solve mysteries, solve puzzles and make friends with a drone named B12 to help you.

Check out the trailer here:

More games to look forward to

These games weren’t part of Annapurna’s showcase, but they are intriguing and need attention.

12 minutes

Developer: Luis Antonio Platform: Xbox and Steam Release: August 19th

12 Minutes is a new murder mystery game starring Daisy Ridley.

Annapurna Interactive

12 Minutes is a dark thriller featuring voice actors from Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), James McAvoy (X-Men) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

The game begins while a man should have been a romantic date night invading your home, blaming your wife for murder and killing you. A few seconds later, just before opening the door, I’m trying to remind myself of the horrifying 12 minutes. and again. You find that you have to gather clues and information to change the outcome of the night and get out of the loop.

Check out the trailer here:

Hindsight

Developer: Joel McDonald Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac Release: 2021

Hindsight is a new story game coming soon.

Annapurna Interactive

Although not included in the showcase lineup, Hindsight is another indie game coming out this year. A single-player story exploration game that explores women’s lives from birth to the present day through everyday objects. Revisit her childhood home, analyze your personal belongings and see the attached memories.

The game asks the player to slow down and find out more. The goal is to connect memories, explore all perspectives, and dig deeper into the past. As you progress, you may even get a glimpse of a possible future. The game looks like an emotional journey in the flow of Possessions (Noodlecake and Lucid Labs) at Graceful Decay’s Apple Arcade and Maquette.

Check out the trailer here:

the last stop

Developer: Variable State Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch Release: 2021

The last stop is coming in July.

Annapurna Interactive

During a supernatural crisis, the lives of three Londoners become intertwined in this single-player, third-person adventure game. In selection-based games, you can play as all three characters.

Donna is a high school student and wants to get out alone and find excitement. When seeking the thrill of friends goes too far, her life turns dangerous. John is an overworked dad and misses the carefree bachelor days his neighbors enjoy. When John owns a cursed artifact, his life is upset. Finally, Mina struggles to find the same satisfaction in her family that she finds at work. When she begins competing with her colleagues for promotion, something strange awakens in the basement of her workplace.

Check out the trailer here:

