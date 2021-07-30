Court panel considers Google bids to drive antitrust proceedings in advertising





This figure shows the 3D printed Google logo.

Summary Law Firm Documents JPML judges have called for arguments against centralization that “confuses” the proceedings. Plaintiffs in the proceedings include publishers, advertisers, and small businesses.

(Reuters)-Google LLC and Facebook Inc lawyers on Thursday faced dozens of digital advertising-related protests because of opposition from some plaintiffs’ lawyers who alleged that centralization was unjustified. Delay the proceedings of pending proceedings nationwide, urging the judicial panel on multidistrict proceedings to move the trust proceedings to federal court in California.

Lawsuits filed by US states, publishers, advertisers, and small businesses are competing for online advertising practices on Google and Facebook, illegally curbing competition and damaging consumers and businesses.

Google and Facebook hope the proceedings will be transferred to the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California. The maximum number of related proceedings is pending there.

Eric Marr, co-leader of Google’s lawyer Freshfields Bruckhaus Delinger’s antitrust group, told JPML that failure to centralize the case would increase the likelihood of “inconsistent decisions” from district judges. ..

On behalf of Facebook, Kevin Orsini, co-head of the Cravath, Swain and Moore litigation division, upheld Google’s claim to centralization in California, where the two companies are based.

Jordan Elias, a partner of Girard Sharp, an advocate of the advertiser class, opposed centralization. He said the district court proceedings are at various stages.

“The judicial economy supports not interfering with these ongoing procedures,” he said. He argued that the findings could be coordinated without merging the cases.

Judge Matthew Kennery of the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois belongs to JPML and is a group of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other State Attorney Generals filed in December, where he is plaintiff Miller. I asked Elias about some of the class members who represent. To Google in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

“How does it make sense to put these two basically overlapping cases in two different places?” Kennelly said. “In this case, the opposition of you and some others to the plaintiffs’ centralization is a bit embarrassing. In virtually all other situations that were in front of us, you are us. Is seeking centralization. “

Plaintiff lawyer Mark Lanier, an adviser to Texas and other states, said his argument against centralization was the first in his career.

“Speed ​​is really important here,” he told the panel. Texas and state plaintiffs are “enthusiastically involved in this,” Lanier said. “We have over 2 million documents. We currently have documents and information from 25 third parties.”

A briefing to Lanier’s panel raised the issue of venues pointing to the new bipartisan federal law introduced in May.

He called on JPML to either exclude the state proceedings against Google from the transfer order or “respect the state forum choices by concentrating all Google AdWords advertising technology proceedings in the eastern United States District.” .. If the law is enacted, its effective date is June 1.

However, on Thursday JPML did not ask any legal questions.

The case is MDL No. 3010, a US judicial panel on digital advertising antitrust and multi-district proceedings.

For Google: Eric Mahr from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. For Facebook: Krabas, Swain, Moore’s Kevin Orsini.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys on behalf of the parties include W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm. Jordan Elias of Girard Sharp; Carol O’Keefe of Korein Tillery; Serena Vash of Herman Jones; John Soane of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figuer, Frederick.

