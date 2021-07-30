Taranaki Tech Innovation Behind the Successful NZ Art Show





Friday, July 30, 2021 4:20 pm Press Release: Job Hop

The entire NZArt team

The NZ Art Show in Wellington last month did more than just break the record for art sales. New Zealand’s largest art sale has become a testing ground for technical solutions to find and pay staff on an hourly basis, raised in the Taranaki region.

More than 10,000 people participated in the NZ Art Show, and 3,000 original artworks were sold. Executive Director Carla Russell believes the show’s success is due to its highly organized and talented staff.

This is the first time she has used Jobhop to recruit, register and pay for 60 staff to work at the event.

Digital recruiting tools were designed for companies to book and pay for casual contractors on an hourly basis. Using Jobhop, the event organizer posted a job online and accepted the application.

According to Russell, a lot of people are already there, and instead of going out and trying to find them, they come to you.

Russell found using Jobhop to be an efficient use of time when hiring staff, as the app matches candidates and makes automatic payments, tax returns, and billing. She admitted that there was no paperwork and realized that having staff pay immediately after the shift was a big bonus. She plans to use it again soon and recommends it.

Jobhops Managing Director Gordon Heggie states that it’s all about Jobhop to save the organizer’s money and put it in the hands of casual staff. For him, this event shows a positive side to the gig economy. The flexibility of “hop-on, hop-off” work helps.

Securing the right people is very important, Russell said. The people who work for us are the first things people see when they visit an event. They are our first impression.

It supplements income, promotes independence and helps people move into the workforce.

I need a lot of employment options. People want the freedom and independence that comes from freelance, and companies want more productive and resilient extensions, Heggy said.

Jobhop was used to procure local staff at a New Zealand art show, but Heggie said it could also create opportunities for local work that could be done remotely. Freelance remotework helps overcome local disadvantages to finding a job in the country.

Northland communications writer Mike Botur used Jobhop to find a remotework based in Taranaki. Botur agreed that quick payments, minus taxes, could be reassuring for people in need of diverse work opportunities.

When I used Jobhop, I was paid within 1-2 hours of completing each job. This is the fastest paid ever, considering the freelance industry. If you do not submit your invoice by the 20th, you can wait up to 6 weeks for payment. Every month, Vautour said.

Weave encouraged people to find sustainable long-term employment through job hops. It’s great if it’s what they’re looking for, but it’s not for everyone, Heggy said. There are students using Jobhop, retired professionals, and parents with young children. You need a solution like this to help people find a job that fits their lifestyle.

For Russell and her team (pictured), the time spent previously interviewing, contracting, managing timesheets, collecting personnel records, and submitting payment records was a valuable win for busy event organizers.

You save time-and it allows you to focus on what you need to do and what you do best.

