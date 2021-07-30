Can Google ETFs continue to make money with second-quarter earnings optimism?





Google’s parent company Alphabet GOOGL recently reported results for the second quarter of 2021. Revenues and revenues are above estimates, up year-on-year. In particular, Alphabet’s share price has skyrocketed by about 3.2% since its remarkable performance was announced on July 27.

Q2 Revenue overview

Profit per share was $ 27.26, up 37.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate and up 169.1% year-on-year. Revenues totaled $ 61.9 billion, up 62% year-on-year (57% in constant currency). Net revenue, excluding total traffic acquisition costs or TAC (TAC is part of the revenue shared with Google partners and is paid to delivery partners and others who direct traffic to the Google website), is 509.5. It was 100 million dollars.

Net revenue was 10.6% higher than Zacks Consensus Estimate, primarily due to the company’s strong search, advertising, cloud and YouTube businesses. The increase in online activity around the world also remained a tailwind.

Alphabet’s business segments include Google Services, Google Cloud and other bets. Revenue from the Google Services business increased 63.1% year-on-year to $ 57.1 billion, accounting for 92.3% of reported quarterly revenue. In the services business, search revenue from Google-owned sites increased 68.1% year-on-year to $ 35.8 billion. YouTube advertising revenue was up 83.7% year-on-year to $ 7 billion, and network advertising revenue was up 60.4% to $ 7.6 billion.

Google’s other revenue, which consists of non-advertising revenue from Google Play and YouTube, was $ 6.6 billion in the quarter, up 29.3% year-over-year. Google’s total advertising revenue was $ 50.4 billion, up 68.9% year-on-year.

In addition, Google Cloud revenue increased 53.9% year-on-year to approximately $ 4.6 billion, accounting for 7.5% of second-quarter revenue. In particular, as the coronavirus situation worsens, some industries, such as cloud computing, are thriving with the majority of people working from home. Other Bets revenue was $ 192 million, an increase of 29.7% year-on-year, accounting for 0.3% of total quarterly revenue.

Meanwhile, TAC was $ 10.9 billion, up 63.3% year-on-year.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said of the results: “In the second quarter, we are proud that the trend of online activity has risen in many parts of the world and our services have helped many consumers and businesses. Long-term investment in AI and Google Cloud. Helps to significantly improve the digital experience for everyone. “

Focused ETFs

Revenue results can have a significant impact on ETFs that are investing heavily in this internet giant. Here we have highlighted four ETFs with two-digit exposure to the alphabet (see All Technology ETFs here).

Vanguard Communication Service ETF VOX

The fund targets the communications sector by tracking the MSCI US Investable Market Communication Services 25/50 Index. Alphabet, which holds 116 shares in the basket, has the second (class C) and third (class A) spots with 11.09% and 11.05% shares, respectively. VOX’s AUM is $ 4.62 billion and the annual membership fee is 10 basis points (bps).

It has increased by 0.8% since Alphabet’s second quarter earnings announcement. The fund has a Sachs ETF Rank # 3 (pending) with a medium risk outlook (read ETFs earned in Biden’s infrastructure trading).

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETFFCOM

This fund is compliant with the MSCI USAIMI Communication Services 25/50 Index. The basket holds 113 shares, with the alphabet accounting for 11.22% and 11.18% of the second (class C) and third (class A). The product raises $ 921.9 million on an asset basis and charges an annual fee of 8 bps.

The fund has grown 0.9% since it was profitable. Zacks ETF Rank # 3 with a medium risk outlook (see “Why Technology Investors Shouldn’t Ignore These ETFs”).

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC

The ETF tracks the communications services sector of the S & P 500 Index and has accumulated $ 14.41 billion on an asset basis. It holds 26 shares in the basket according to the Communication Services Select Sector Index, Alphabet Inc. Class A and Alphabet Inc. Class C occupies the second and third positions with weights of 12.30% and 12.08%, respectively. The annual membership fee for the product is 12bps.

The fund has risen 0.8% since its earnings announcement. There is Zacks ETF Rank # 2 (Purchase) (read Big Tech ETFs and 3 Sure Reasons to Bet on Stocks).

iShares Global Communication Service ETFIXP

This ETF provides global exposure to media, entertainment, social media, search engines, video / games, and telecommunications services companies by tracking the S & P Global 1200 Communications Services 4.5 / 22.5 / 45 Capped Index. increase. The basket holds 68 shares, Alphabet Inc. Class A and Alphabet Inc. Class C occupies second and third place with weights of 12.24% and 12.02%, respectively. The fund has raised $ 333.2 million on its asset basis. The cost ratio was 0.46%.

The fund has made a profit of 0.9% since its earnings announcement. IXP’s Zacks ETF rank is 3rd and is a medium risk outlook.

