New Alabama Innovation Corporation aims to promote research and entrepreneurship





Alabama has new public companies to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in technology and other areas. This is part of an initiative that authorities say can create and maintain good jobs in the state as the economy develops.

Governor Kay Ivy, legislators of both parties, and business leaders have marked the establishment of Alabama Innovation Corporation in a ritual bill signed today at the Houses of Parliament.

Eleven boards lead AIC, five civil servants, and six members of the private sector appointed by the governor.

The law includes the goal of making the state a hub of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship by developing and implementing programs and policies in partnership with the private sector, state agencies and state policy makers. It details AIC’s broad mission. It will lead to a stronger and more inclusive economy for the state.

Bill Poole, Congressman R-Tuscaroosa, who sponsored the bill to create the AIC, said the intention was to organize efforts to build a part of the economy backed by innovation, research and technology. rice field.

According to Poole, industry experts and public sector stakeholders should work together to think about ways to diversify the economy by growing in that sector.

How can I bring more tech companies to Alabama? How do I retain entrepreneurs and innovators in Alabama? How do you nurture and grow them?

The pool described AIC as an independent entity. Companies can hire employees or contractors to carry out their work. You can receive funding from the state legislature and private sources.

Board members will not be paid, but the costs will be refunded.

This initiative has gained strong bipartisan support in Congress. Senate Chair Protem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, along with Poole, sponsored a bill to establish AIC.

The second bill, sponsored by Senator Jeremy Gray (D-Operica) and Senator Roger Smitherman (D-Birmingham), is a grant program that provides matching funds of up to $ 250,000 to entities receiving certain federal grants. Create-SME Innovation Research Grants and SME Technology Transfer Grants.

Alabama is not leveraging the potential benefits of these grant programs, officials say.

The legislation approved today is the result of an initiative initiated a year before Ivey founded the Alabama Innovation Commission to identify policies to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

In January, the Commission issued an interim report calling for state-wide coordination of innovation, a program to provide matching funds to recipients of federal grants for SMEs, and other recommendations.

The committee will publish a final report in October. Poole said the information would be important to AIC’s work.

I think it provides a roadmap in many ways, Poole said. But how can you grow that sector? You identify your strengths and weaknesses, leverage your strengths, and grow them by addressing your weaknesses.

After eight years as chairman of the House Education Budget Committee, Poole will leave the legislature next week to become Chief Financial Officer of the Ivy Cabinet.

