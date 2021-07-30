Google Contract Worker Wins First Labor Contract After Nearly Two Years of Negotiations





Approximately two years after the union was formed, contract workers based in Google’s Bakery Square office ratified the first employment contract. In a 51-4 vote aggregated Wednesday night, HCL America employees approved the agreement and ended claims for unfair labor practices against the company pending on the National Labor Relations Board.

Amanda Parks, a senior HCL analyst involved in the negotiation process, is very proud to have achieved this deal with a fair deal. With rising wages and full employment stability, the last two years are definitely worth more.

Parks, who has worked for HCL for over seven years, added that he could definitely get out of this mood and build a solid base floor.

Rachel Davis, a United Steelworkers engineer, represented HCL workers in contract negotiations. She called the union the first deal a big step.

According to Davis, other technicians can see the success of the group fighting really hard, have a say in the workplace, and get a decent reward for gathering and taking collective action. I want you to understand.

When voting for a partnership with the United Steelworkers in September 2019, HCL’s Pittsburgh employees believed they were the first white-colored employees to form a union while working for a major tech company. Was being done.

In the two years in between, workers claimed that while the HCL was unable to negotiate in good faith, it implemented stricter workplace policies without the consent of the union. Employees, who work primarily as analysts on the Google Shopping platform, have accused the company of moving an unfilled position in Pittsburgh to Poland.

The HCL denied the workers’ allegations in a submission to the National Labor Relations Board last year. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the newly ratified contract on Thursday.

Davis admitted that he was surprised when the company accepted the union’s latest offer on July 21st. Until then, Mr Davis said the company had repeatedly delayed hearings in front of the Labor Relations Commission.

Under the new agreement, HCL will need to hire at least 70 union members full-time at Google’s Pittsburgh office to concede employee concerns about jobs transferred to Poland, Davis said. She pointed out that there are 64 people in the negotiation unit today. This means that the HCL needs to hire more workers.

According to a summary of the contract distributed to members prior to this week’s vote, the contract guarantees an average wage increase of about 9% over the next three years while preserving existing profits. According to a summary produced by the United Steelworkers, past salary increases averaged less than 1% per year.

The contract also raises the wages of minimum wage employees to reduce the wage gap between workers in the same position. For example, the following month, the analyst’s minimum wage will be raised to $ 40,000 a year. The agreement also requires the HCL to promote 17% of eligible analysts who apply to become senior analysts each year.

The agreement also grants employees more paid leave, as well as more paid leave for bereavement and parental leave. In addition, if a worker complains of discrimination, harassment, or labor practices in the workplace, he or she will no longer be compelled to participate in HCL’s private dispute resolution process.

