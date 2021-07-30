A new engineering approach to address unmet oral hygiene needs





A baby bottle for children born with cleft palate. Chewing gum breaks plaque and even COVID-19 prevents tooth rot. A mouthguard that can detect infectious particles in saliva.

With the support of the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry (CiPD), these and other creative approaches to solving oral hygiene challenges are moving from ideas to reality.

The center, which opened in January, received a major training grant from the National Institutes of Health, received an award for new technology, and published a paper on new discoveries. In addition, we have established a network of partners to move forward with each other in the research and development of solutions to the pressing challenges of oral health care.

Today, 3.5 billion people still suffer from preventable oral diseases such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, says Hyun (Michel) Koo, co-director of CiPD and professor of Penns Dental School. We need to come up with a more accurate and more effective approach to target those who need them most and make sure they are accessible and affordable.

Core members of CiPD are studying microbial flora interactions using microfluidic-generated nanocapsules. (Image: CiPD)

As a food engineering trained dentist and scientist, Koo has seen the emergence of innovative innovations in medical technology that have a significant impact on oral and craniofacial health in the United States and around the world. there is no.

Last year, Koo and colleagues launched CiPD with the participation of colleagues, including Kathleen Steve of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, to accelerate progress towards supporting these and other oral health conditions. This effort integrates the expertise and resources of the two schools and their respective to support ideas that pioneer new clinical treatment and prevention strategies to transform oral, craniofacial care and protect health. increase.

Stebe said the partnership between Penn Engineering and Penn Dental Medicine will advance a new paradigm for attacking oral hygiene challenges and train the next generation of researchers to immerse themselves in engineering approaches in this area. increase.

Tomorrow’s innovator

A major step forward in this initiative came this summer when researchers were awarded a T90 / R90 grant by the National Institute of Dental Cranio-Facial Research. A grant entitled Advanced Training in the Interface of Engineering and Oral and Cranio-Facial Sciences, co-led by Koo and Stebe, will cost approximately $ 2.5 million over five years to train postdoctoral fellows at cross-cutting disciplines. Offers. A state-of-the-art approach in engineering and computational science to study disease mechanisms and develop accurate yet low-cost diagnostics, treatments, and devices.

Koo said he wanted the grant to promote cross-pollination and create a culture between these two areas to help dentists develop engineers and innovative strategies. Dentists can learn from engineering principles and tools, giving engineers a deeper understanding of their needs in the fields of dentistry and craniofacial. It provided a platform for them to work together to address unmet clinical needs and develop careers with that interface.

The training program, which will welcome its first attendees this fall, focuses specifically on the oral microbiota, host immunity, and tissue regeneration, each linked to various aspects of oral health, from tooth decay and periodontal disease to needs. The purpose is to guess. For patients with head and neck cancer. New approaches will be leveraged to advance these areas, from advanced materials, robotics and artificial intelligence to chloroplast engineering and nanotechnology.

The program, which promises to diversify the workforce in this area, is building a pipeline in partnership with universities and minority educational institutions that are traditionally undervalued in postdoctoral training. It is also associated with diversity programs within the American Dental Association and the American Dental Association.

As part of the two-year training, each postdoc receives mentorship from clinicians, basic scientists, and engineers. These mentorships focus on research outcomes and prepare participants to submit grants and compete for status in academia or industry.

This is an opportunity for good postdoctoral researchers to define a career in defining new engineering, computational, and applied science approaches in the oral hygiene regime, Stebe says. We hope that aspiring scholars will be attracted to custom-fit training and support programs.

Over time fluorescence imaging captures exactly how to kill the fungus. Such an approach can improve the way biofilms that cause tooth decay are targeted. (Image: CiPD)

Part of the program includes partnerships with the industry, giving postdoctoral trainees a better understanding of product development and regulatory hurdles. Trainees can visit Colgate-Palmolive and Johnson & Johnson R & D facilities to see the basis for how their research results will hit the market, Koo said. The CiPD team also wants to hire more companies to interact with the trainees.

Praise and support

To encourage established scientists and clinicians to devote time to projects that leverage engineering to meet oral hygiene needs, CiPD is a cost-effective way to address gaps in oral hygiene needs. We are awarding a seed fund to do that.

In partnership with Jason Moore of the Perelman School of Medicines Institute for Biomedical Informatics (IBI), the center analyzes big data to predict disease, design more effective treatments, and assess existing efficacy. We are looking for artificial intelligence applications to find new ways. thing.

The collaboration between Shuying (Sheri) Yang of Pen Dentistry and Michael Mitchell of Pen Engineering has led to a new Department of Defense grant with the support of the CiPD Seed Fund. Their project is investigating inflammatory mediators and ionizable lipid nanoparticles to deliver drugs for bone defects that affect people with craniofacial disorders.

The project, led by Henry Daniel, a core member of CiPD and a professor of pendental medicine, is an award developed through a partnership between CiPD and the Pen Center for Health, Devices and Technology to advance oral hygiene through innovation in dentistry and engineering. Received the (IDEA) Award. Or Pen Health Tech. This recognition, in collaboration with Pen Engineering’s Daeyoung Lee and others, is a plant-based chewing gum that provides biopharmacy to break down plaque and reduce infectious particles of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva. Helps to fund the project you create.

The first Advancing Oral and Craniofacial Health Award, another center-sponsored award under the Pen Health Tech Accelerator Program, was recently awarded to Pendental Medicine Eugeneco. He and Penn Engineering’s Shu Yang are developing a special bottle system to improve the feeding and growth outcomes of children born with cleft lip.

Dental implants made from new materials can prevent inflammation and biofilm formation and promote tissue regeneration. (Image: CiPD)

The work of the center is attracting attention not only within the university, but far beyond it. Koo was named Emerging Inventor of the Year at the Penn Center for Innovations 2020 Awards Ceremony for its use of nanoparticles and microrobots to remove biofilms such as plaque.

The International Association for Dental Research announced last week that Penser de La Fente, a co-appointed presidential assistant professor of pen medicine and pen engineering, and his collaborator Kuu won the organization in 2021 innovation. I announced it on the stage. Oral Health Care Award. Their project will develop a low-cost mouthguard that can detect biomarkers in saliva for rapid detection of pathogens and will receive $ 50,000 to continue advancing technology for clinical application.

Although still in its infancy, CiPD’s grand ambitions are already turning into progress in the labs around the campus. In addition, partnerships with Pendental Medicine Center Folklinical and Translational Research, Pen Health Tech, IBI, and Pen Center for Innovation will accelerate advances in biotechnology and have a concrete impact on care in the near future. There is sex.

Koo says there is a great opportunity here to revolutionize the field of dentistry by integrating engineering. Add Steve: And train professionals at the forefront of both disciplines.

Hyun (Michel) Koo is a professor of orthodontics, community oral hygiene and pediatric dentistry at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry and co-director of the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry.

Kathleen Steve is Professor Rich & Elizabeth Goodwin of the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Penns, and co-director of the Center for Innovation & Precision Dentistry.

