Technology giants Apple, Google and Microsoft make huge quarterly profits





Kevin Flyer / Getty Images

Overall, Apple made a profit of US $ 21.7 billion between April and June, an increase of 93% over the previous year.

This article was first published on thebit.nz, including a hyperlink to the thebit.nz article page.

Again, it’s a special point of the calendar that reveals exactly how rich the ultra-rich tech companies have been in the last three months.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft have all benefited from both the global blockade and its demise, thanks to the magical combination of creating software to help work from home and what you can buy in-store.

Apple produced the biggest splash and recorded the biggest second-quarter revenue in 45 years of history. This is not a pointless feat for companies that are more valuable than the overall GDP of some countries.

Read more: * Streaming giant Netflix plans a third season to get attention * When Yahoo almost saved the world from Facebook * Technology unicorns are growing with record clips * Details: Becoming a major tech company Make them pay a fair share

Overall, Apple made a profit of US $ 21.7 billion between April and June, an increase of 93% over the previous year. Total sales were $ 81.4 billion, primarily due to a 50% increase in iPhone 12 sales during this period a year ago.

However, the service believes that Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, and many other nouns preceded by the word Apple have increased by 33% to reach US $ 17.5 billion.

But that wasn’t all good news. Apple executives have taken the time to browse sports cars and real estate and warned that the end of the year wouldn’t be so impressive as the global chip shortage finally caught up with the company.

The company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, told investors that it expects supply constraints in the September quarter to be greater than it experienced in the June quarter.

Constraints mainly affect iPhone and iPad.

Alastair Grant / AP

Three tech companies that have accumulated unparalleled influence while changing our way of life have announced strong revenue results.

Almost equally impressive this quarter was Alphabet, Almighty Google’s somewhat vague parent company. The business recorded revenue of US $ 61.8 billion, an increase of 62% compared to this period last year. Profit is even closer to Apple, which doubled from a year ago to a total of US $ 18.5 billion.

Anyone who knows how Google makes money shouldn’t be surprised to hear that most of this came from search and advertising, but Google Cloud and other bets also increase their take. I did.

Finally, but certainly important, was Microsoft, given the huge amount of money involved.

The company’s sales were $ 46.2 billion, up 21% year-on-year. Impressively, profits also increased significantly by 47% to reach US $ 16.5 billion.

Swain B. Hall / AP

Working from home helped Microsoft reach strong numbers.

Microsoft’s strong numbers were driven by software that assists in remote work. Intelligent cloud surged 30% from what it was a year ago, while business apps (Office, LinkedIn, etc.) grew 25%.

It may not be the most surprising of the headlines that a rich company gets rich, but after all three company dinosaurs, totaling 114 years old in technical terms, have been at the top for years, Yahoo It is worth noting that it does not show any sign of motivation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/thebit-nz/300369825/tech-giants-apple-google-and-microsoft-reveal-enormous-quarterly-profits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos