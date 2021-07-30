To transform technology, DoD must stop becoming an “innovation tourist”: Report-Breaking Defense Breaking Defense





Washington: The new report says that if the Pentagon really wants to achieve its “sincere strategy for introducing emerging technologies,” “innovative tourists … visit new stores, spend money, and go to their next destination.” It encourages people to stop acting like “move”. Department. “

The report “Ending Innovation Tourism: Rethinking the US Militarys Approach to Emerging Technology Adoption” was written by Melissa Flag and Jack Corrigan of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies.

“It is unlikely that significant progress will be made towards reviewing the Pentagon’s acquisition process in the near future,” the report said in a statement that the Pentagon needs to stay competitive with its peer-close enemies. Here are some recommendations you can take today to accelerate your kind of.

The authors state that the challenges surrounding Pentagon innovation or its lack are multifaceted and multifaceted, but at the heart of the matter is “Under the Pentagon’s current organizational structure, Pentagon innovation is Pentagon. It is separated from the Department of Defense procurement. “

Next, the report reports on how DoD’s acquisition bureaucracy was born from the end of World War II to the present, and the acquisition structure that consistently created innovations such as the Internet and Global Positioning System. Provides a brief history of what has become over the decades. It gets in the way more than it helps.

The report states that the Pentagon has made some positive progress in adapting to the environment that has replaced the Pentagon as a driving force for innovation. For example, DoD has created an innovation office that will be run by the Department of Defense Innovation Unit, a Department of Defense office originally established to reach out to Silicon Valley companies AFWERX, NavalX, and the Army Application Lab. .. These offices have created some “one-off tools” and “bolt-ons” for existing military technology, but “small” in “major platforms and systems that make up the majority of military combat capabilities.” It only affected the fragments. ” Observe the report.

Why? Well, like everything related to defense acquisitions, the answer is complex, with factors ranging from Pentagon procurement requirements to business models. But the main reason for many is that DoD’s innovation efforts are related to the R & D part of the budget, not to a particular procurement program, especially the so-called “recording program” of the largest DoD project. is.

The recording program is funded by Congress and is managed by the Department of Defense Procurement Manager and Program Executive Officer. These managers tend to choose from among the few prime contractors they know and trust. Prime consistently chooses subcontractors they know and trust. Why? The report notes, not innovation, because the primary goal of the recording program is on-time, on-budget, and spec-based platforms and systems. Having these key goals, it’s safest to go with a contractor you know and trust.

In fact, according to the report, of the $ 1.86 trillion Pentagon spent between 2016 and 2020, more than two-thirds were among the top 500 contractors and about half were among the top 25 contractors. Five account for one-third of the Pentagon’s spending. .. The result is an “isolated market” surrounding the recording program, keeping many non-traditional defense contractors out, the report said.

Because the innovation budget is tied to the R & D program, “this placement separates the chain of commands, budgeting processes, and authority and completely separates it from the procurement ecosystem,” the report said. “The problem is that the Pentagon’s acquisition ecosystem’s current organizational structure is limited to innovation around the edge.”

As a result, the Department of Defense’s current approach to innovation is more like “innovation tourism, where the Department of Defense samples local fares for various US technology hubs,” rather than a long-term strategy. And for non-traditional defense contractors, “just as you can’t sustain your local business by selling some souvenirs, even if you win some small R & D contracts, young tech companies will last forever. I’m not floating in. “

The report points out that the Innovation Office is not responsible. Because, after all, “a group of small, unconnected, sparsely funded offices housed under a research firm will transform the cultural and technological capabilities of the entire Pentagon acquisition system. I can’t expect that. “

The report then details three recommendations. These recommendations are not comprehensive, but are feasible today, such as:

Define innovation goals and increase transparency. Share and use market intelligence throughout the acquisition ecosystem. Create a secure space for collaboration.

Many of the issues highlighted in the report are recognized by parts of Congress, including Congressman Jim Langebin, chair of the House Military Commission on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems. This week’s subcommittee markup for the 2022 fiscal year budget proposed by the Biden administration puts particular emphasis on programs that expand, improve and streamline efforts to bring new technologies from the private sector to the Pentagon’s hands. I was asked.

In addition, bipartisan legislative efforts such as the US Innovation Competition Act (formerly Endless Frontier Act) passed by Congress this year aim to promote domestic innovation in a variety of areas, including dual-use military and commercial technologies. is. Considerable money.

Is such an effort sufficient? Is the United States moving fast enough to retain its vulnerable military and high-tech benefits to countries like China that are actively investing, innovating and expanding? I don’t know yet.

One thing is certain: “The Pentagon must act immediately to implement a true innovation strategy with the powers it currently has at its disposal,” the report urges. “The country cannot allow perfection to be an enemy of progress.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2021/07/to-transform-tech-dod-should-stop-being-an-innovation-tourist-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos