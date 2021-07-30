Google Becomes The Latest Technology Company Delaying Resumption As Delta Variants Spread | Google





Google has retreated plans to return most workers to its vast campus in September, becoming the latest Silicon Valley company to delay its resumption amid a surge in the Covid case.

The company announced on Wednesday that it would postpone returning to the office until mid-October and eventually require all those returning directly to be vaccinated.

With this decision, Google has joined Apple and Netflix to postpone the recall of employees to the office due to concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of new cases in the United States. Twitter also stopped resuming plans and closed its office last week due to a variant of Delta.

In an email to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company now has most employees since October 18th, rather than the previous target date of September 1st. Said he was aiming to return to the office.

Google’s delays also affect tens of thousands of contractors that Google intends to continue paying with restricted access to the campus.

Pichai writes that this extension gives people the flexibility they need while giving them time to get back to work. This is the third time Google has postponed the date of a full office reopening.

Pichai said that once the office is fully reopened, everyone working there will need to be vaccinated. This requirement has been initially imposed at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, and other US offices, and has been extended to more than 40 countries in which Google operates.

Facebook announced a similar policy on Wednesday, saying it would require US employees working in the office to get the vaccine. Apple is also reportedly considering the need for a vaccine.

Dr. Linawen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and a former health commissioner in the city of Baltimore, said he needed to do this because otherwise he would endanger workers and their families. It is unfair to parents to be expected to sit side by side back to work with unvaccinated people who may have the deadly virus.

According to Wen, children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for vaccination, so parents can take the virus home from the office if they are around an unvaccinated colleague.

Given that the tech industry is at the forefront of the transition to remote work caused by the proliferation of Covid-19, delays from these companies will take similar precautions for other major employers. It can affect you.

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Google, Apple, and many other prominent tech companies were instructing employees to work from home. Many others in the technology industry have decided to allow employees to work permanently from a distance.

Google’s decision to require employees working in the office to be vaccinated shortly after a similar move affecting hundreds of thousands of civil servants in California and New York as part of enhanced measures to combat the Delta variant. happen. Joe Biden will announce that all federal officials will be required to be vaccinated.

The surge in cases over the past month has led to more public health authorities calling for stricter steps to overcome vaccine skepticism and misinformation.

Now that Google and Facebook have come to support vaccines, other major tech companies may follow suit, but employers in other industries may still be reluctant, research responsibility of research firm Gartner. Brian Klopp predicted. Based on regular Gartner surveys, less than 10% of employers say they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated.

Google is seen as a very different kind of company, so I think it will take one or two big employers to do the same in terms of becoming a game changer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

