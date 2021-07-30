What Facebook, Google and Twitter can learn from steak-Hmm





Frozen meat company Steak-umm triggered a tweet storm on Thursday about some of the misinformation. I also posted about cultural polarization, media literacy, and other topics. Things like Facebook and Twitter, which are tasked with cracking down on false information, can get clues from Steak-umm’s insights. Something is loaded.

The latest lesson on false information came from an unlikely teacher, a frozen meat company, Steakum. And Facebook, Twitter, Google need to take notes.

A Pennsylvania-based brand told Twitter on Thursday: “Social distrust of experts and institutions, the rise of false information, cultural polarization, and similarities in information that were mutually agreed upon before splitting into an irreversible reality. I posted “Beefy Red” about “How to tackle sex”. “

“One of the universal goals that everyone should prioritize is to bring people from the entire range of idealism closer to the same reality of baseline facts and evidence,” said Steak-umm. .. “

The company also said that experts and institutions could have drawbacks, but that doesn’t make fringe sources equally reliable or reliable.

Steak-umm didn’t name it in the thread, but it has faced challenges that Facebook, Google, and Twitter have discussed over the years. Since March 2020, things are getting harder and harder because we’re controlling the amount of false information people see and can be affected online. Coronavirus disease, political plots, and false information surrounding elections have become particularly central.

The two companies sought to flag potentially misleading information, including those that disseminate fringe ideology, and urged backlash from some of the right-hand sides claiming that the platform was censoring disagreeing perspectives.

However, some groups and posts, such as those centered around a “stop theft” campaign claiming that the election was stolen by former President Donald Trump, were allowed to proliferate before Facebook cracked down on them. ..

It’s probably not entirely surprising that meat companies are educating the Internet about the spread of false information. Steak-umm has been using the Twitter platform since last year to oppose the coronavirus conspiracy theory. It’s also featured in “Tweet Storm Abuse” on scientific literacy, awakened brands, and other topics.

The constant stream of social awareness commentary makes the brand stand out (the company replaced “mistakes” with “mistakes” and “meeting” with “meat” throughout Thursday’s thread).

The brand as a whole has pressured to use social media accounts to tackle political and social issues last year, including the 2020 presidential election and racism.

But Steak-umm took it to the next level, slicing noise and providing logic-filled tweets.

