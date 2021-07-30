RedmiBook 15 specification leaks Indian price details before launch





Redmi recently announced that it will launch the first Redmi Book laptop in India on August 3rd. The company doesn’t reveal much about the new product, but device specifications and pricing details are available online.

91mobiles, in collaboration with Tarekomi’s Yogash Brar, leaked details of the alleged Redmi Book. The sources cited claim that the company will launch a RedmiBook 15 laptop priced in the Rs 50,000 segment in India.

Prior to launch, the brand has already confirmed that the device will be available in a charcoal gray color option. Availability details have not yet been revealed, but laptops may be available from Mi.com.

The teaser posted by Redmi has already revealed that laptops feature a classic design with a thick bezel around the display. According to the specifications, it is said to have a 15.6-inch display that supports Full HD resolution. The leak suggests that future Redmi Books will have an LCD panel. It can be equipped with Intel’s 11th generation Core i3 and Core i5 processors. It may be backed up with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD.

It is also said to be included with the Windows 10 operating system. It will be equipped with an HD webcam and two 2W speakers. RedmiBook can provide support for dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The images shared by the company also show that it will be equipped with a webcam.

For ports, you’ll need USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack. The laptop comes with support for a 65W charger. The remaining details are still unknown. The company plans to review all details including Indian prices and specifications on August 3rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/laptops/redmibook-15-specifications-india-price-details-leaked-ahead-of-launch-7429672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos