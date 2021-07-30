Datadog announced that it is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace to support your cloud migration





New York, July 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Datadog, Inc., a cloud application monitoring and security platform. (NASDAQ: DDOG) today announced availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace and deepened its partnership with Google Cloud. Google Cloud customers can now purchase Datadog with just a few clicks on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it quick and easy to monitor application and infrastructure health across Google Cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

Google Cloud Marketplace provides an integrated solution scrutinized by Google Cloud to support your enterprise IT needs. Customers use the Google Cloud Marketplace to identify and purchase third-party tools to help them migrate, build, and work with Google Cloud. Not only is it easier to access, but customers who purchase Datadog from the Google Cloud Marketplace can benefit from integrated billing and streamlined procurement. Datadog usage is displayed directly on your Google Cloud invoice and you can pay a portion of this usage at the cost of committed Google Cloud.

“By making Datadog available on Google Cloud via the Marketplace, customers will have access to Datadog’s advanced monitoring and security features,” said Amy Bray, global head of Google’s Google Cloud Marketplace. .. “Datadog on Google Cloud enables customers to take immediate advantage of application monitoring and security capabilities, ultimately accelerating cloud migration and digital transformation.”

“We are pleased that Datadog is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Marc Weisman, Datadog’s Vice President of Product Management. “Monitoring and security are critical to enterprises migrating their infrastructure and applications to the cloud. We look forward to helping Google Cloud customers implement these initiatives.”

Datadog’s existing partnerships and Google Cloud support include:

Access to over 450 Datadog integrations on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure, including integrations with Google Cloud services such as Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, and BigQuery.

The ability to deploy the Datadog Agent directly to the host, calculate instances of Google Cloud, and collect more detailed metrics.

Expand market development collaboration and strengthen sales collaboration with Google Cloud and Datadog sales teams.

Continued investment in product co-innovation with more native co-solutions centered around Anthos, Open Telemetry and the Google Cloud Operations Suite.

For more information and to get started with Datadog, visit Datadog on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud application monitoring and security platform. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide integrated real-time observability across your technology stack. Used by organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries, Datadog enables digital transformation and cloud migration to facilitate development, operations, security, collaboration between business teams, and time to market for applications. Shorten, reduce problem resolution time, and protect your applications. Understand and infrastructure, user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains specific “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (Amendment) or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment). It may be. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views on our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and outlooks based on currently available information and our assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and various assumptions, including the captions of “risk factors” and the risks detailed elsewhere in the security. , Uncertainties, risks, and factors beyond our control. Exchange Commission filings and reports, including Form 10-Q quarterly reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation or obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations, etc. ..

