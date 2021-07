The number of closed stores in the UK increased as Covid’s blockade was hit hard — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

According to a BRC and LDC survey, one in seven UK stores remains closed and vacancy rates are rising at all retail stores.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of the British Retail Consortium, said:

Vacancy rates are rising at all retail stores, but the biggest pandemic hits are at shopping centers, where the proportion of fashion retailers is high.

Currently, almost one of the five units in a shopping center is empty, and one or more of the eight units have been empty for over a year. Retail parks are also affected by the loss of anchor stores, and their vacancy rates are rising rapidly.

Regional contrasts stand out, on the other hand, with low vacancy rates in southern England, including London, and high closure rates in the north, where disposable income is low.

Dickinson emphasizes that vacancy rates could rise further now that Covid-19’s business rate vacation is over.

She argues that the government needs to ensure that ongoing business rate reviews lead to reforms in this broken system and fulfill its commitment to permanently reduce cost burdens to sustainable levels. ..

The longer the current system, the more unemployed and vacant stores will hit staff, customers and communities across the country.

Lucy Stainton, director of the Local Data Company, commented: Vacancy rates on GB’s High Street, retail parks and shopping centers continued to increase in the second quarter of 2021, but the increase was half that of the same period in 2020. Pandemic, there is hope that we are overcoming the worst.

After the first surge in CVA, closures due to changing consumer behavior, and cost-cutting exercises, retailers are now cautious, paying attention to rapidly changing infection rates and the pace of vaccination. I’m starting to rely on optimism. Two measures that can seriously upset your recovery efforts if you don’t go in the right direction.

Vacancy rates are currently at the highest rates recorded by local data companies. The desire for new space is growing, but it’s still modest, so there’s never enough demand to meet supply, says Steinton.

She concludes: The real estate market is not only unsightly and expensive for landlords, but also consider more creative ways to take advantage of this space so as not to exacerbate an already high percentage of long-term voids across retail destinations. Will be forced. Adverse effects on nearby stores.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/7/30/number-of-shuttered-stores-in-uk-rises-as-covid-lockdowns-hit-hard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos