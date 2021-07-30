Huawei P50 has Snapdragon 888 and two huge camera bumps





Huawei has unwrapped the latest Superphone series. We announced the P50 and P50 Pro at an online event on Thursday. Each has a release only in China so far.

Huawei’s mobile phone superpower has long been the camera-and the P50 is no exception. In fact, as soon as you look at the phone, you’ll see that Huawei is focused on the camera. Both the P50 and P50 Pro have two camera bumps instead of one, which together occupy more than one-third of the back width of the phone. This wasn’t a surprise at all, as Huawei was teasing the lineup of images and videos before the event, but it’s an eye-catching new design that abolished the P40 series’ dual-hole punch design.

On the back of the P50 Pro are four cameras: a 50-megapixel main, a 64-megapixel telephoto, a 40-megapixel monochrome, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The P50 has a similar camera bump, but with one less lens. There is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Surprisingly, the base version has better optical zoom than the pro version (5x vs. 3.5x optical zoom). Each has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Huawei’s P50 lineup went on sale in China on Thursday.

In addition to the camera, the P50 series has a variety of enviable features, as you might expect (see the spec list below for more information). Crisp and smooth OLED display, large battery, fast charge (66 watts), powerful processor. There are two variations of the P50 series. One is powered by its own Kirin 9000 chipset and the other is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G CPU. Qualcomm was granted permission to sell chips to Huawei last year. These chipsets are backed up by 8GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of flash storage.

Recall that Huawei phones no longer have the Google app. This is the result of revoking US sanctions. However, the P50 series was one of Huawei’s first new lineup, debuting its own operating system, Harmony OS. It was developed in-house by a Chinese telecommunications company as an alternative to the Google mobile service on smartphones. With the international launch of the P50, Huawei will measure consumer reaction to its in-house software and see if it will be widely adopted by overseas shoppers against the backdrop of Huawei’s declining smartphone market share. Should provide an opportunity to judge.

Huawei’s Richard Yu unveiled its P50 series at a virtual launch event.

Huawei has begun releasing (if deployed) in China before the series is internationally rolled out. However, specifications may vary slightly from country to country. The P50 Pro starts at 5,988 yuan (about $ 930, 665 or AU $ 1,256) and the P50 starts at 4,488 yuan (about $ 695, 500 or AU $ 940).

Main specifications Huawei P50Pro 4G display: 6.6 inch OLED, 120Hz, 2,700×1,228 pixels, 450ppi Dimensions: 158.8×72.8×8.5mm Camera: Main 50 megapixels, Telephoto 64 megapixels, Monochrome 40 megapixels, Ultra wide 13 megapixels Processor: Snapdragon 888 4GB Battery and Charge: 4,360 mAH, 66 watts Charge, 50 watts Wireless Waterproof and Dustproof: IP68 Rated Huawei P50 4G Display: 6.5 inch OLED, 90Hz, 2,700×1,224 pixels Dimensions: 156.5×73.8×7. 9mm camera: 50 megapixel main, 13 megapixel ultra wide, 12 megapixel telephoto processor: Snapdragon 888 4GB battery and charge: 4,100 mAh, 66 watts charge Waterproof and dustproof: IP68 rated

