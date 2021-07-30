Oriental Yuhon HDPE products patented European invention





Beijing, July 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Recently, Beijing Oriental Yuhon Waterproof Technology Company Limited (Oriental Yuhon) has obtained an invention patent (patent number: EP3683284) from the European Patent Office (EPO). did. One of the major achievements in the research and development of HDPE products.

This patent is not only an important step for Oriental Yuhon to enhance its IPR advantage and protect its core patents, but it is also an important step for conducting independent R & D and innovation.

In 2019, Oriental Yuhon received the second prize of the “National Award for Science and Technology Progress” as the employer of the main inventor. High-performance, multi-layer material, multi-layer polymer coiled material for underground waterproofing developed based on patented HDPE products solves the bottleneck problem of water penetration caused by conventional waterproofing technology and is used for construction. Advances in waterproofing technology and the competitiveness of cutting-edge technology for polymer coiled materials.

Today, the company’s HDPE polymer self-adhesive waterproof membrane and responsive adhesive waterproof membrane pre-paving technology is used in underground systems in industrial buildings and homes, mountain tunnels, underground corridors, utility tunnels and underground warehouses. Every year, about millions of square meters of waterproofing material is sold overseas such as the United States, India, Singapore and Malaysia, ensuring the company’s international recognition and confidence in its technological superiority and product quality.

Oriental Yuhon is steadily adopting science and technology innovation as the main engine of development, emphasizing IP creation, application, protection and management, and prioritizing quality. The company aims to increase development momentum and support product research and development while increasing market value.

The European Patent Office (EPO), one of the world’s top five IPR institutions, along with the China National Intellectual Property Office, the US Patent and Trademark Office, the Japan Patent Office, and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, is said to be the most complete in the world. It has been reported. Extensive experience in patent reference resources, advanced patent information retrieval systems, and patent examination, appeal, and legal research.

