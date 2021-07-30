Google claims there are no cases of foreign interference campaigns targeting Australia





A Google representative told the Australian Parliamentary Commission investigating foreign interference that the country was not the target of a coordinated influence campaign.

“I’ve never seen a foreign coordinated foreign influence campaign targeting Australia like in other jurisdictions, including the United States,” said Richard Sargado, director of law enforcement and information security at Google. Said.

“Some disinformation campaigns that occur outside Australia can affect Australia as collateral, even if they are not targeted to Australia, but they do not affect it as a target for the campaign.

“We did not find any examples of foreign collaborative influence campaigns targeting Australia.”

Acknowledging that there are campaigns to reach Australia, he reiterated that they were not specifically targeted at Australia.

“Some of these campaigns are wide enough in all jurisdictions where disinformation is consumed, even if they don’t cover those jurisdictions, to some extent that they can be split,” Sargado said. Told the Selection Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media.

“Google services, especially YouTube, are where most of this kind of campaign runs, but are less well designed to target groups to create departments that some of the other platforms are suffering from. No. It’s not really that surprising that we haven’t seen this on our service. “

Alongside Sargado on Friday was Lucinda Longcroft, director of government affairs and public policy in Google Australia and New Zealand. ..

In addition, the pair said they are making “constant adjustments” to the artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies used by Google. It also states that it is constantly adjusting its policies and strategies to avoid the surprising moment when Google may find it unable to handle changes in the attacker’s strategy or the amount of attacks.

You can’t make money on GPay transactions

Diana Rayfield, Google VP of Product Membership and Partnerships, which appeared earlier in the week before the Joint Commission on Enterprises and Financial Services, said her company hasn’t monetized data from Google Pay in Australia. Said.

“I can argue that there is a non-transactional aspect of the data, that is, people’s personal profile information,” she added.

“If you want to sign up for the app, you need a Google account. Therefore, in general, you have that personal profile information. Signing up for Google Pay may give you more general data about you. Yes, but we don’t monetize transaction or payment data from within the Australian app. “

The Commission questioned Rayfield’s allegations, citing statements from the Reserve Bank of Australia as an example. Google Pay is not charged because Google’s business model is about collecting data, not transaction fees.

“One of the narrower versions of” Monetize “is to get transaction data and sell it. Say not. But another way of understanding is that the transaction data can go into a general pool for understanding customers, provide their preferences, psychographic profiles, and monetize those profiles. This is a well-known aspect of the business model, “said Julian Hill of the Labor Party.

“I buy shoes online. I don’t tell anyone about the shoes I bought, but they appear on my profile and may be monetized elsewhere.”

Rayfield said it applies to other Google products, but not to Google Pay.

“In the case of Google Pay, if you make a payment transaction and buy shoes, the transaction data that may provide that information does not leave the Google Pay environment. We do not use transaction data. For example, in the case of advertising,” she said. Explained.

“Our ad monetization, that is, as you say, our primary monetization route, does not receive that data from Google Pay.”

She said transactional data, such as address, name, and profile data, is used for both fraudulent purposes and for updating the user’s overall Google account.

