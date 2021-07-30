Sydney’s Tech Central has been designated as home to the new A $ 2 million National Space Hub





Tech Central in Sydney has been selected as the home of the new A $ 2 million National Space Industry Hub.

The hub will house both the Australian Space Industry Association and the New South Wales Node of the SmartSat Cooperative Research Center and will be operated by Sydney-based incubator Cicada Innovations.

“By setting up the National Space Industry Hub, we can create a new space venture hub in New South Wales, and more importantly, through ongoing collaboration throughout Australia’s space ecosystem, these resources, Providing mentoring opportunities and important connections nationwide. The way to create space technology ventures. ”

Through the hub, Williams added that participants will have access to a variety of services, including free online commercialization programs, industry events, secure labs, clean rooms, and on-site facilities such as prototyping facilities. We will proceed with IP-protected R & D and manufacturing.

Bringing the hub to TechCentral will establish the NSW Space Research Network, a group fixed to the hub, based on the state government’s recent investment of A $ 1.4 million. Other companies that call Tech Central home include Atlassian, NEC, and NTT.

“New South Wales has more than one-third of Australia’s space startups, established research infrastructure, and world-class universities. No more places to research, develop, and commercialize space technology. No, “said Stuart Ayers, Minister of Employment, Investment and Tourism, Western Sydney.

In May, the state government launched Waratah Seed, a space mission aimed at putting “rideshare” satellites into orbit, at the Cubesat, Unmanned Aircraft, and Research Center for Their Applications (CUAVA) in Australia. I was in charge of the test. Functionality.

Project Waratah Seed is part of the New South Wales Government’s Space Certification Mission Program, which was developed under the Space Industry Development Strategy launched in January 2020.

CUAVA is a consortium of NSW-based space organizations, including Saber Astronotics, Delta V, Macquarie University, Sydney Institute of Technology, and the Australian Center for Space Engineering Research at the University of New South Wales.

The consortium is located within the University of Sydney and is working on the development of cubeSats and UAV applications for earth observation, GPS, satellite communications and space weather purposes.

The launch of the project Waratah Seed follows the launch of NSW, the first node of the SmartSat Cooperative Research Center. At the time, the state government advertised that the node would help lead space-related research and industry collaboration through three different grant programs. These grants are aimed at funding industry and research teaming, staffing industry within the university, and providing access to equipment, laboratory space, and research infrastructure. is.

