“GTA Online” LS Car Meets: New Comet S2 Drop, All Events Here, Double Available





GTA Online will be hosting LS Carmeet for another week, but there are no signs of a slowdown as people are already enjoying what Rockstar Games has provided so far. Introducing a variety of new content this week. Even more important is the content of the new car, known as the Comet S2. Other offers are planned, including 2X RP and GTA $.

In mid-July, Rockstar Games released to the public another thing they’re looking forward to in the popular “GTA” franchise, but it’s not “GTAVI.” This is the Los Santo Steooner Special, which has brought many car scenes, mods, races, and shows to all car-loving “GTA Online” gamers.

‘GTA Online: LS Car Meets Announces Comet S2

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

If you’ve been playing on your PlayStation or PC since the early days, you may have heard of “comet”. Yes, it’s the “GTA” version of the Porsche 911. This car, the 911 or Carrera, and other variations, has a unique Porsche brand that makes it the top choice for the game.

Rockstar Games has announced the introduction of the Pfister Comet S2, an upgraded version of the popular player “Comet” in “Grand Theft Auto”. Not only that, but with the addition of various events and mini-games, you’ll win great prizes such as new cars and double your money.

Keep in mind that the Comet S2 can be stolen throughout the game, but it is a difficult car to find in the game as you may come across old comets and other similar vehicles. In addition, it is available in the store at a fairly high price.

Also read: GTA Online shuts down on PS3 and Xbox 360, launches in new console

GTA Online: LS Cars Meet New Content at End of July

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is approaching the end of July, but we’ve released new content about Los Santo Tuner and LS Carmeets. This means that the event will last for a long time. It has been observed at events such as Cayo Perico Heist and Diamond Casino Heist.

What to expect

Rockstar has a number of LS Car Meets releases at the end of this month, including several 2X events for both RP and GTA $, with a variety of events to choose from.

(Photo : )

From July 29th to August 4th, players who win 5 sprint events will receive a Vulcar Warrener HKR. All sprint events have 2XRP and GTA $. Get the chance to test drive the Vapid Dominator ASP, Dinka Jester RR, and Pfister Comet S2 for free. The LS Customs Varsity Jacket and Fukaru Race Livery are now available to all LS CarMeets visitors. Reach Carmeet Membership Rank 20 and upgrade your rep to earn a GTA $ 250,000 bonus (until August 17th). Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel Award: Truffade Z-Type

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

Related article: GTA Online: Los Santo Tuner update coming next week-here are some details you need to know

